8 Traffic Management Products You Need to Know About

Whether you’re responsible for traffic control at an industrial site or in charge of making sure kids get to school safely, proper traffic management can ensure that everyone gets to where they need to be safely and on time.

However, there are hundreds of products out there on the market, which can make finding the right one for your specific needs feels like an impossible task. If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all your traffic management needs, be sure to check out CivilMart. To help narrow down your search, here are eight of the top-rated products and why they’re useful for many different industries across the country.

1. Laser measurers

If you need to know the distance between two points, a laser measurer is a tool for the job. Laser measurers are quick and easy to use, and they’re more accurate than tape measures. Plus, they’re great for measuring hard-to-reach places.

So what kind of traffic management product do you need? Now that you’ve learned about some different types of products, it’s time to take your search one step further and start looking at specific products that might suit your needs.

2. Barriers

Road safety is important for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists alike. By keeping the roads clear and safe, anyone can get where they need to go without incident. But what happens when there’s an accident or other blockage? That’s where traffic management products come in. By using barriers, it can help redirect traffic around the problem and keep everyone safe.

3. Bollards

When it comes to traffic management, Bollards are a must. They are perfect for delineating pedestrian areas from vehicular areas and can be used to create safe walkways and cycle paths. Bollards come in a variety of materials, including concrete, plastic, and metal. Some bollards are even made to be removable, making them perfect for temporary events or construction zones.

Some companies offer a wide range of bollards to suit any need, including both standard and decorative options. Their team of experts can also help you choose the perfect bollard for your specific application.

4. Maintenance products

There is a variety of products available to keep your pavement in the best possible condition. Pavement preservation is a key aspect of any traffic management plan.

Pavement preservation includes crack sealing. Many crack sealing products are available, each with its advantages and disadvantages.

A pothole repair program is another important component of pavement preservation. There are many pothole repair products available, each with its advantages and disadvantages. Traffic management plans often include line painting. A variety of line painting products are available, each with its pros and cons.

A traffic management plan is incomplete without signs. Signs are a major component of the signage system which guides drivers and pedestrians to their destinations while helping them understand the rules they need to follow on their way there. Traffic control devices can be used as a warning or regulatory devices or both at once.

Control devices can also warn drivers of adverse conditions like school zones during morning drop-off times, hazardous road conditions such as icy patches, or when special events take place like parades or festivals where there will be congestion around the event area.

5. Road safety equipment

Road safety is of paramount importance, and the right equipment can make all the difference. Here are ten of the best traffic management products available to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road. Maintaining a safe driving environment requires vigilance at all times, and this starts with choosing the right tools for getting your car back on track when it breaks down.

A roadside emergency kit should contain supplies such as jumper cables, tire pressure gauge, flashlight, battery booster cables, pocket knife, flares, or reflective triangle to use in emergencies (in case of a breakdown), a first-aid kit, and car repair manual.

6. Traffic signs

All businesses are required by law to have traffic signs on their premises. Failure to do so can result in hefty fines. Traffic signs help direct foot traffic and vehicles in and around your business. They can also be used to warn of potential hazards, such as slippery floors or low ceilings.

There are a variety of traffic signs available, so it’s important to choose the ones that best suit your needs. Some common traffic signs include stop signs, yield signs, and handicap parking signs. Be sure to place your traffic signs in easy-to-see locations for maximum effectiveness.

7. Warning lights and illuminated signs

Warning lights are a must for any traffic management plan; they help alert drivers to potential hazards and help keep them safe. Illuminated signs are also a key part of any traffic management plan; they help guide drivers and let them know what the current speed limit is.

Variable message signs (VMS) are another important tool for traffic management; they can be used to warn drivers of changes in the road ahead or to provide information about traffic conditions. Traffic cones are an essential part of any management plan; they help direct traffic and protect workers and pedestrians from oncoming vehicles.

8. Worker protection products

Protective clothing is the first line of defense against traffic-related injuries. High-visibility gear helps workers stay visible to oncoming traffic. Reflective vests and tape help increase worker visibility at night or in low-light conditions. Earplugs or earmuffs can help protect workers from the noise of traffic.

Hard hats help protect workers from falling debris or being struck by objects. Safety glasses or goggles help protect workers from flying debris or chemicals. Respirators can help protect workers from harmful fumes or dust.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a comprehensive traffic management solution, one of these products is sure to fit your needs. They each offer a unique set of features and benefits, so be sure to do your research before making a purchase. And remember, the best solution is often the one that’s tailored specifically to your organization’s needs.