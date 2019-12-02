The Liberty to Ski: 3 Tough Watches for Skiing Activities

Together with your equipment for skiing, a reliable wristwatch is your most significant piece of kit. An excellent timepiece for skiing is more than capable of merely telling the time because it can also give direction, calculate altitude, and track your activities.

As modern technology is accessible everywhere, it is now possible to have instant access to all the information directly on your wrist.

On the other hand, although we have access to almost anything with the help of technology, finding the ideal timepiece for skiing can be overwhelming.

So, despite the several manufacturers and models out there, here are some of the best wrists watches you can wear for skiing activities.

The Pathfinder by Casio

Given the extreme conditions on the slopes, it is clear that you cannot use any kind of timepiece for skiing. So, if you are looking for a tough wristwatch that is capable of keeping up with all of your outdoor activity, then you may consider buying the Pathfinder by Casio. This versatile timepiece offers several features from altimeter functions to chronograph capacities.

The Pathfinder wristwatches by Casio is part of their Tough Solar line that offers a solar panel that helps in recharging the battery, so you do not have to think about any battery power problems.

This wristwatch by Casio provides a Triple Sensor capacity, which can measure temperature, barometric pressure, altimetric pressure, and comes with a compass. Aside from measure the time, the Pathfinder has several sports functions that can be useful while you are on the slope.

Furthermore, it holds word time options, which allows you to know the exact time in different ski resorts. So, if you are not a fan of a GPS model watch, then the Casio Pathfinder is the best watch for your skiing ventures.

The Core All Black by Suunto

Excellent style is probably one of the primary things that you will notice as you look at this timepiece from Suunto.

But, aside from its elegant style, this wristwatch has exceptional capacities for outdoor activities also, because Suunto is popular for providing their authentic watches with a lot of innovative features.

Suunto’s Core offers an accurate weather indicator that comes with a storm alarm to notify you about expected bad weather. Also, this watch comes with the standard ABC sensors, which are environmental pressure, elevation, and your heading.

The design of the Suunto’s Core allows you to wear even in extremely cold temperatures. This benefit makes it an outstanding option not merely for snowboarders or skiers, but mountaineers as well. Moreover, it is a budget-friendly wristwatch, which makes it an ideal and practical choice.

Coros Pace

This multisport watch instantly draws its viewers’ attention with its elegant black and red design. The Coros Pace is a performance-based timepiece with several sports features.

It’s GPS (Global Positioning System) receiver works effortlessly with three navigational systems. Still, this timepiece has a particular barometric sensor to provide you with precise altitude information.

The Pace can trace your activity while you are out on the ice, and its integrated heart rate monitor provides you information about your current cardiac rate, as well as calorie burn.

Also, this watch is truly economical since it has a lithium-ion battery that provides the timepiece with extra power cores, which means more battery life. The Coros Pace is a versatile snowboard and ski watch that will easily surprise you with the series of functions it provides.

To Conclude

Whether you are a novice or professional, choosing the ideal wristwatch is vital for your chosen ventures. So, if you will be out on the snow this winter season, remember to bring a durable and tough timepiece, similar to the ones in this article.