5 Top-Rated Hotels in Niagara Falls

The impressive natural spectacle in the east of North America owes its name to the Native Americans. However, whether the Iroquois or the Mohawks are responsible for the title is unknown. Whatever the history might be, in present times, Niagara Falls are the biggest tourist attraction in Canada or arguably in the world.

With some 30 million tourists each year, you can imagine that the choice for a stay in Niagara Falls is quite diverse. You will easily find a comfy room with a full window view of the fall, or you can also find a casino with a luxurious dining space to enjoy a few bets while you witness one of the most powerful phenomena of nature.

Top 5 hotels to stay in Niagara Falls

The incredible Niagara Falls reside right on the border between the US and Canada, so you have the choice of staying on both sides. However, one main reason to visit Niagara city, of course, is to witness the mighty waterfalls. Therefore, keeping that in mind, here are the top 5 hotels you can stay in while Visiting Niagara Falls:

1. Niagara Tower Hotel

Niagara Tower Hotel is conveniently located just above Niagara Falls on the Canadian side, with an unrivalled view tower looking straight towards the mighty waterfalls. The hotel falls on the first spot on our list with the best experience to enjoy the view of the falls in a luxurious room with free 24/7 Wi-Fi, air conditioning, room service, restaurant and bar, and kitchenette.

The Niagara Tower Hotel is known to provide guests with an unparalleled dimension, including personalized services for a stay, dinner, or wedding, depending on your needs. The hotel is located in a truly strategic position: a few steps from the “incline railway,” a funicular that takes you to the “table rock,” and from the departure point for all buses to the center.

Address: 6732 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3W6, Canada

Average Price Per Night: €100

Dine: Yes

Parking: Yes

Wi-Fi: Yes

2. Embassy Suites

Located on Fallsview Blvd in the heart of Niagara Falls, the Embassy Suites hotel offers immense amenities, such as:

cooked-to-order breakfast,

free Wi-Fi,

525 luxurious rooms,

3 restaurants and 2 lounge bars,

an indoor pool,

2 hot tubs, along with a full-fledged exercise facility,

business center,

pick up service with 24/7 limousines,

24-hour reception,

air conditioning,

games rooms,

and a whole lot more.

The Hilton Embassy Suites is a hotel chain owned by Hilton Worldwide and has private parking available in the area without reservations for $40 per day. The Embassy Suites offers various vacation packages for your choice, including local food and shows of Niagara Falls' most exciting attractions, priority for hotel guests, admission fees and parking fees included, and a guided tour of Niagara Park. Besides, the hotel is connected to Fallsview Casino via a glass-enclosed, air-conditioned walkway. Overall, Embassy Suites is the best destination to sit in, stay, and witness the magnificent Niagara Falls.

Address: 6700 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3W6, Canada

Average Price Per Night: $140

Dine: Yes

Parking: Yes (Paid)

Wi-Fi: Yes

3. Sheraton on the Falls

Sheraton has resided right on Falls Avenue since the early 19th century, where tourists from all over the world have wanted to get the wonderful experience of staying on the majestic and mighty Niagara Falls.

It offers paid Wi-Fi, disabled access, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, air conditioning, laundry service for each room, a business center, a restaurant and bar, a health club with hot tubs, and a fitness center. The Sheraton also offers private parking services available on-site for a fee and is only 15 minutes walk from Niagara Falls.

Address: 5875 Falls Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3K7, Canada

Average Price Per Night: $150

Dine: Yes

Parking: Yes (Paid)

Wi-Fi: Yes

4. Niagara Falls Hilton

The Niagara Falls Hilton is one of the top 10 most visited and rated hotels in the world and is located right on the Fallsview at a distance of 3.5 kilometres from the majestic Niagara Falls, offering a fantastic panoramic view of the mighty phenomenon.

Hilton provides quality accommodations and special discounted room packages for visitors and also offers amenities, such as free Wi-Fi, an outdoor swimming pool, air conditioning, laundry service available for every room, handicap accessible, room service, a business center, restaurant and bar, fitness center, airport shuttle service, and more. Besides, unlike the best hotels in Calgary, Hilton also offers paid parking to all its visitors.

Address: 6361 Fallsview Blvd, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 3V9, Canada

Average Price Per Night: $130

Dine: Yes

Parking: Yes (Paid)

Wi-Fi: Yes

5. Holiday Inn Niagara Falls

Of the best hotels in Niagara Falls, Holiday Inn Niagara Falls is perfect if you are on a family vacation due to its affordable rates and excellent services. It is located on the North American side, in the historic center and next to the famous Skylon Tower.

This place is also ideal for business meetings or romantic getaways. Some services are Internet access, parking, a private balcony, and king-sized beds. An open pool, a spa, and massage services are a few pleasures you can treat yourself to at the Holiday Inn.

Address: 5339 Murray St, Niagara Falls, ON L2G 2J3, Canada

Average Price Per Night: $80

Dine: Yes

Parking: Yes (Paid)

Wi-Fi: Yes

The final say

So, if you plan to enjoy your honeymoon, take a trip with family or friends, or make a few bets on a luxurious slot machine, you would surely love to do it in a nice place.