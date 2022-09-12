Portugal is an incredibly beautiful country and is one of the best places to visit during the winter, according to EuropeanBestDestinations. It’s the perfect country to vacation to if you’re looking for a bit of winter sun, as temperatures stay warm all year round. Portugal is located in South-Western mainland Europe, sharing the Iberian Peninsula with Spain.

It is the westernmost country on the Continental European mainland, and as such, lies at the western end of the Mediterranean Sea, bordering Spain to the north and east and Andorra to the southeast. Portugal’s capital, Lisbon, has a vibrant atmosphere and nice historical sites (one of them being Belém Tower).

Portugal is a country with magical places and astonishing landscapes. In this list, you will find the best places to visit in Portugal for the winter of 2022.

1. Albufeira

The Algarve region is perhaps one of the most popular areas in Portugal. It has stunning beaches, great weather, and plenty of things to do while you’re there. You can even go surfing if you’re feeling adventurous, though that might get a bit chilly in the winter!

If you're looking to make the most of the beach, we'd definitely recommend choosing Albuefeira as your destination. It has some amazing beaches with sun all year round. It's known as the 'sunshine capital' for a reason, so if it rains one day all you have to do is wait until the next day when it will most likely be sunny again! Even in the coldest winter months it still gets around 150 hours of sunshine and averages out at a balmy 18 degrees – perfect for sitting outside with a coffee and enjoying the beautiful scenery.

2. Lisbon

Lisbon, the capital of Portugal and its largest city, is a melting pot of history, culture, and art. It’s home to some of Europe’s most stunning architecture and stunning views across the Tagus River. The city has a rich history dating back to Roman times when it was known as “Olisipo”. Today, it’s one of the most visited cities in Europe with over 8 million tourists arriving each year!

It’s a beautiful city to visit, with plenty to do during the winter as well as the summer. If you want to get the best views of the city, we’d recommend taking one of the boat tours that run alongside the city. Once you’re done drinking in the atmosphere, why not drink some delicious Portuguese wine at one of the many bars and wineries in the city. If you’d prefer something to eat, there are plenty of fantastic restaurants for you to visit, including Ze Da Mouraria, a restaurant famous for its delicious roasted cod.

3. Porto

Porto is one of the oldest cities in Portugal; it was founded by the Romans more than 2000 years ago. It’s also one of the most beautiful cities in Europe with its winding streets and colorful houses stacked up on top of each other like Lego bricks! If you’re a fan of the tile aesthetic, be sure to check out the São Bento station in the centre of Porto, it has one of the most beautiful designs in all of Europe, with detailed tiles covering the walls from top to bottom.

Tourists come from all over Europe to see Porto’s historic sites and get lost in its narrow alleys. In addition, Porto is one of Portugal’s main tourist destinations; it was elected as one of the New Seven Wonders Cities together with Évora and Coimbra in 2012. Also, it was voted a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1996.

4. Faro

Faro is a small coastal town located on the southern tip of Portugal’s Algarve region. It has been dubbed “Europe’s Most Beautiful Beach Town” by National Geographic Magazine due to its white sandy beaches and clear waters that are perfect for swimming or scuba diving!

As well as having some of the best beaches in Europe, it’s well worth spending a few days exploring the town itself. Walking through the Old Town on a pleasant December afternoon is the perfect remedy for the winter blues. There are plenty of sights to see, including the Palácio de Estoi, Faro Cathedral, and the Museu Municipal de Faro.

If you’re looking to do some more exploring beyond the city, you can take boat tours to the various islands around Faro. You can spend the day exploring Ilha Deserta and Farol Island, walking through the uninhabited islands, taking in their natural beauty, and admiring the local wildlife.

5. Cascais

The seaside town of Cascais is just 30km west of Lisbon, and it’s a charming place to visit. The town is surrounded by beaches and has a lovely old town with a variety of restaurants and bars, and is even a popular destination for casino lovers.

The nearby Estoril is famous for its casino, which was built in 1916. It has been named one of the most beautiful casinos in the world, and it's certainly worth a visit if you're staying in and around Lisbon.

6. Sintra

A fairytale forest located just outside of Lisbon, this national park is well worth the visit. The Pena palace that sits atop Sintra was built in 1869 and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in Portugal. The palace itself is fairly small but it does have some interesting features such as Moorish architecture and interior design that make it worth visiting at least once.