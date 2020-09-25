What Are the Top Fitness Trends of Celebs in 2020?

What is one of the first things that come to mind when you look at celebrities like Dwayne Johnson, Cristiano Ronaldo, Halle Berry, Rihanna, or Mark Wahlberg?

That’s right; we wonder how these celebrities who probably party more than us, stay out at night longer than us (except Ronaldo), and eat all kinds of food, have such highly toned and maintained athletic bodies.

Several trends like Zumba, bodyweight training, strength training, group training session are emerging and changing the way fitness was pursued. Fitness trends of 2020 seek to incorporate mental fitness too into the physical fitness activities that are now designed to be more fun.

Many celebs also have a strict fitness regimen to stay fit – nothing comes without hard work, but perhaps it all boils down to how they eat – and according to the Ruby Fortune online casino blog, there are some “unique” celeb diets out there.

Well, nothing comes without hard work. In a brief, we’ll take a look at the top five fitness trends that celebrities follow, but first please be advised that starting a new exercise regimen without consulting a doctor first can be dangerous!

1. HIIT:

We have heard about high-intensity interval training, haven’t we? It is the latest trend to burn calories like paper burns on fire.

This exercise highlights that the high-intensity workouts last for 20 to 30 minutes, separated from breaks of only 15 to 45 seconds. Yes, it is that intense!

Are you facing problems to keep up with such an intense workout routine? No worries, it is also essential to know that you should not push your body to excess limits. You can risk an injury, ligament tear, or even faint. Go at your pace.

Decrease your set duration from 20 mins to 10 mins. Instead of taking breaks as short as 30 seconds, take longer intervals of 1 min. Gradually ease into an intense workout, you’ll find much more peace in it.

By the end of the workout, you’ll be trying to catch your breath, and your body will feel like a burning volcano. Is it worth it? Why not try it out and rejoice after the results?

2. CrossFit:

Not only CrossFit gives you a brilliant workout, but it also connects you with nature, if you intend to join an outdoor CrossFit class.

This workout involves short sets of high bursts. What is the purpose of this workout? Yes, right, to push your body to its limits. You’ll be stretched, you’ll be cramped, you’ll feel the burn in your muscles.

You will be dealing with an out of place setting and unusual equipment like a kettlebell, rope tied to trees, a giant rubber wheel of a tractor or a truck, heavy hammers, and the kind.

In the end, you’ll be left with an adrenaline high and the feeling of doing a ‘real’ workout.

3. Yoga:

Surely you didn’t think that celebrities keep working out intensely every minute of their life, did you? No, everyone needs peace of mind.

You’re probably wondering how is Yoga a workout? Well, it is. It is a workout that works your mind and consciousness out.

There are several types of Yoga like Bikram Yoga, Anusara, Kundalini, Vinyasa & Hatha Yoga. All of them serve a specific purpose, and you should be engaged in all of them if you are aspiring to get a toned athletic body, like your favorite celebrity.

Although if you want to train your mind, Yoga is not always necessary. You can also practice daily meditation for 10-15 mins or music therapy.

4. Dance:

What is better than moving with the beat and burning hundreds of calories at the same time? Dance has been around for ages and brings into people passion, energy, and love.

Dance has been a part of the school curriculum for many years, but only through recent years has dance been used as a medium for high energy cardio exercise in gyms and fitness clubs. Different types of dance like Zumba, Jazzercise, Turbo Jam & LaBlast are activities conducted in fitness clubs.

So, go one, groove to that beat, you will get to learn a new skill, make new friends, and burn some flabby calories away.

The Standard Hollywood Workout:

Actors like Chris Hemsworth and Will Smith have birthed their muscular bodies from the standard Hollywood workout, which goes something like this:

Cardio: 10mins, pick up the pace gradually, and go intense for the last 6 minutes.

Flat Bench Chest Press: Elbows bent at 90 degrees, pick a suitable weight for yourself, & press dumbbells upwards doing 20 reps.

Standing rear lunges: 20 reps for each leg.

Bench dip: 20-30 reps.

And of course, last but not least, let us not forget the diet requirement. 60% of your workout’s results are depended on your diet:

Protein-rich foods: What do you think will be the building block of those muscles you desire? Proteins are essential to individuals inspiring to build themselves up like celebrities—foods like chicken breast, pulses, dairy products & eggs.

Carbohydrate foods: You know well why carbohydrates are necessary don’t you? Yes, they are the prime energy source fueling your high-intensity workouts—Carb rich foods like rice, potato, legumes, and grains.

Vitamin-rich foods: Like them or not, vitamin-rich foods like citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables, carrots, and apples are your go-to foods, if you want to stay healthy and fit.

Food rich in Omega-3 fatty acids like fish, other types of seafood, walnuts, flaxseed, and essential oils. Why is Omega-3 fatty acid so important? These foods are heart health-promoting foods, lower blood pressure, and keep you safe from risk to your heart by your intense workouts.

Fiber-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, berries, and supplements.

Food that is rich in essential minerals like zinc, selenium, manganese, iron & copper. Which are they, and why are they important? Seafood, nuts, chocolate, onion, garlic, dairy products. They are important because they fill the gap of the trace minerals required in your body. You’re right; the deficiency of these minerals can cause diseases and hinder your fitness.

Well, what are you waiting for? Start adopting these workout trends one day at a time, pay attention to your diet and don’t give up. You are already on the path to greatness!