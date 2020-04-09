The outbreak of Coronavirus has created a global emergency right now. However, the safest way to not get infected is by staying isolated in our homes. By doing that, we will help the authorities and protect our family from the epidemic. While we are quarantined at our homes, why not enjoy the time by watching some quality animes on Chia Anime?

You must be wondering what Chia Anime is? Well, it is a free, anime streaming website that not only lets you stream the video, but also download it in MP4 format if you want to spend the time watching some quality anime on Chia Anime but don’t know which one to watch, no need to worry.

We have prepared a list of top 6 animes you can watch during the COVID – 19 lockdowns. If you don’t have access to high-speed internet for streaming, you can download the episodes from Chia Anime for watching afterward.

The list contains the latest seasons of the highly popular anime shows. We hope that watching them on Chia Anime will make your stay at home comfortable. We assure you that our shows will catch your attention from the very start, and you finish them within no time.

Top 6 Animes to Watch – List

Mob Psycho 100 – Season 2

Mob Psycho 100 – Season 2 is our first choice to watch on Chia Anime, it is the second season of Mob Psycho 100. The show’s story revolves around a teenager, Shigeo Kageyama, aka Mob.

He has had some strange psychic powers since his childhood, but the powers alone are incapable of uniting him with the girl he likes the most. Overall, this hilarious story is about the Mob’s adventures. You won’t be able to skip any episode once you start watching it.

The Promised Neverland

If you are up for an anime that’s based on dark fantasy and thriller stories, the Promised Neverland is the show to watch. This show is a story of orphaned kids that are living in a seemingly perfect orphanage.

Everything is going fine until one day when they discover a dark truth, that their ‘perfectly normal’ orphanage is a ‘farm, ‘where they are being ‘raised’ for selling off to demons to be eaten by them eventually.

If you are into brilliant psychological thrillers, this is the show to watch. You will not regret watching the first season. It’s a next-step in the horror genre of anime.

Carole & Tuesday

If you are not into horror or comedy, how about something thoughtful or related to music? Well, if you haven’t heard about Carole and Tuesday, you are living under a rock(pun intended!). The show made a global debut in 2019. However, fans are still waiting for the next season.

The story is set in the distant future, where humans have finally colonized mars. It’s about two girls who are struggling to overcome the obstacles in their passion for pursuing a career in music, a beautiful and captivating story.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba

This show is an excellent anime for those who want to watch something that gives them an adrenaline rush. A perfect mixture of action and horror is a demon slayer. The story revolves around the protagonist named Tanjiro, who is the victim of a demon’s attack, his family is killed by the demon, and his sister becomes a demon in the process. Instead of letting her remain a demon, he decides to find out the culprit, stop him and save his sister to bring her to the original human form.

Blade of the Immortal

A simple, short anime that runs for just 13 episodes. Blade of the immortal is a story of an immortal samurai who must kill 100 evil men to get rid of his past evil deeds. On his journey, he pairs with a girl, and together they kill evil men.

What and how this happens is all that the show is about. If you don’t have much time to spend on entertainment, why not watch this one on Chia Anime?

Vinland Saga





Vinland Saga is the final suggestion from our list. If you want to get a taste of Viking history, combined with some thriller, why not start watching Vinland Saga? Vinland Saga is a story of a boy who grows up to become a fierce Viking warrior and his quest to colonize North America.

The unique thing about this series is that the story takes real historical incidents into account—a fantastic historical action series for those who are into anime with historical themes.

Final Words

All these anime are available on Chia Anime, and if you want to download them, you have that option available as well. Make sure to stay at home during this vulnerable period of COVID – 19. We know that this anime will satisfy your hunger for some quality entertainment.

Meta Description – Watch the top 6 anime on Chia Anime during the quarantine period. Your hunger for real entertainment will be satisfied with our recommendation list.