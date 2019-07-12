NCIS Season 17: Tony & Ziva Returns?

Finally….They will be back…..Who? Who will be back? Well, none other than TV’s most loved couple Tony DiNozzo & Ziva David. Besides, if you have seen the final episode of NCIS season 16 than in the last moments of the show, we saw Ziva returning in the show & meeting Gibbs after so long.

However, earlier I thought that she will return for just an episode or two but recently I saw a video on YouTube that shows opening credits of NCIS season 17. So, yeah! it’s true, Ziva will return in the show & that too for a long time. Now, all I am waiting for is Tony to return in the Season 17 of NCIS. Therefore, in this post, I will cover all the news related to the return of Tony & Ziva in the upcoming Season 17 & all your questions like,” Will they reunite or not?”

Why Ziva left the Show after Season 13?

As you might already know, Cote de Pablo left the show at the end of season 13. Her character Ziva died in a bombing that was caused by a CIA agent Trent Kort. Later, when Tony found out that he has a two years old daughter with Ziva, he left NCIS.

Well, after watching the show, I had 1 question in my mind, “Why she left the show?” Well, then I read one of her interviews, where she said that although fans were happy with her character but she wasn’t. She even went on to say that the scripts were not good any more.

She told TV Guide,” Leaving NCIS was not planned, so there is no plan. If I were panicking now, it would defeat the purpose. I need to get really excited about something because for eight years I was really excited about this character. I don’t want to start anything unless it’s like that”.

As for all her fans, she said that” I was incredibly moved by the blind support people had without ever getting reasons as to why I left. People trusted that what I was doing was what I needed to do, and that’s unconditional love from people who don’t even know me. That’s been the most beautiful thing out of this process”.

What is the Story behind the Shooting of Fake Ending Scene?

In an interview, Rocky Carroll aka Leo Vance revealed that the cast filmed a fake ending of the season 16. Well, the obvious reason was to give everyone a sweet surprise. In fact, no one in the cast knew that Ziva was returning to the show. Isn’t it crazy?

Moreover, Carol spoke with the Talk & said that” I’ve learned [from] being in this business in a while that when a secret-leaks, it usually comes from the set”.

“One of the things that I thought was really ingenious that they did was shoot a false ending.

“We shot a scene that was never going to air, to begin with.

“Cast members, everybody [else] finish the scene [and] the producers come up and say ‘thank you all for a wonderful season. We’ll see you next year.’

#3 Reasons Why I think Tony will return Sooner than Later in Season 17?

Right now, Michael Weatherly is running his own series,” BULL”. However, as a fanboy, I can never lose hope of him returning back to the NCIS. So, here are the reasons why I think Tony will return in Season 17.

When the Time is Right

Once, Michael Weatherly stated to the Cheatsheet that he will return to the show whenever the time is right. He said that” Yes I believe Ziva is alive and I will always be ready to play DiNozzo when the time is right…”

So, I think that after the return of Ziva, you will see Tony soon in the show.

Return makes more Sense Now

First of all, let me ask you a question,” Why Tony Left the show?” Well, obviously to care for his daughter after he found out that ZIVA was dead. So, now, Ziva is alive & has returned to the show. So, now, the main reason for him leaving the NCIS does not exist anymore. Besides, I don’t think the makers will be able to keep her return as a secret from Tony.

A WISE ‘PR’ Move?

Recently, her former co-star Eliza Dushka made several harassment allegations against Michael Weatherly. Although, then, he had already apologized for his inappropriate behaviour, but still his reputation in the public deteriorated a lot. So, the return in the show will be the best way for him to make his fans fall in love with him again.

Wrap Up

To sum up I would say that soon it will be possible for all of us to see one of the best couples of NCIS— TONY & ZIVA. Oh Yeah! Besides, till then do let me know your favourite Tony & Ziva moments in the show. Moreover, stay tuned with us for further news related to NCIS season 17.