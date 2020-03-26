Ubisoft Shocks Major Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Breakpoint Fans with 3 Major Surprises

Corona Pandemic isn’t slowing anytime soon. At present most countries are at a nationwide lockdown.

It means no one can come out of their home until or unless it’s important. So, in this situation, how one can spend their time?

Well, you can read books, watch family shows and movies on Pure Flix streaming service or play a game. If you’re interested in playing games, there’s great news for you.

For the very 1st time since its official release in October 2019, Tom Clancy Ghost Recon will be free-to-play.

For confirmation, you can check out this latest tweet by official twitter handle of Ghost Recon –

Play the new Deep State adventure with Sam Fisher in the new Immersive Mode. Episode 2 and the new Ghost Experience are available now in #GhostRecon Breakpoint! Try both FREE this weekend! — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) March 24, 2020

Although, the timeline is of only 3 days from March 26 to March 29. If you haven’t played this game before, it’s the right for you to get your hands on this game.

Be it, PC users, Xbox users or PlayStation 4 users, Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Breakpoint will be available for everyone.

After trying out the 3-day demo version, if you find Ghost Recon Breakpoint to be a little bit interesting, you can purchase this game from the UBI store at just $20.

What do you this is over? No.

There’s one more surprise for you.

Sam Fisher returns in Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Read the above-posted tweet carefully. Sam Fisher will be available straight away in the immersive mode.

For those of you who are new to this game, Samuel Fisher is a fictional character Tom Clancy Splinter Cell series. You can find this character playing the role of a protagonist in tom Clancy video games and novels.

In fact, the character was 1st seen in the 1st ever game of the Tom Clancy Splinter Cell Franchise. For his complete biography, you can check out the Wikipedia page dedicated to him.

Apart from all this, recently Ubisoft released a Title update 2.0.0 to Ghost Recon Breakpoint. What’s newly introduced in it? Let’s find out.

Download Size:

Xbox One – 30 GB

PC – 15.5 GB

PlayStation 4 – 17 GB

Final Words

Right after its release in October 2019, I purchased this game from the official Ubisoft store. Although, at that time, pricing was a bit high.

But I’m a die-hard Tom Clancy fan. From novels to video games, I’ve completed everything. So, how could I miss this game? BTW, pricing was never an issue for me.

After setting up the game, I was hooked to the game for 3 straight weeks. Now, that I’ve played this game for more than 5-6 months, everything is clear for me. Apart from some glitches, Tom Clancy Ghost Recon Breakpoint is an action-packed game.

That’s all for now. I will sign off by recommending you to make the most use of the latest free surprise gift from Ubisoft.