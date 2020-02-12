Tom Clancy Division 2 Warlords of New York Release Date and Latest Offers

Last year in March, Ubisoft released a sequel to the 2016’s hit game Tom Clancy’s The Division.

Now, in Feb 2020, Ubisoft has announced an extension to it with the name Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Warlords of New York.

That’s all about the news but what’s in the new extension. Well, before telling you more about this, I’ll recommend you to watch the trailer first.

BTW, which you can watch from below:

Tom Clancy Division 2 Warlords of New York

Here’s the sneak peek to what’s next in Tom Clancy’s Division 2.

How did you like it? Do let me know your views on it.

Earlier in the post, I informed you regarding the announcement but what’s the release date? When the new extension will release?

Well if you’ve seen the trailer from the above section then at the end, you can clearly see that makers have announced the release date.

It’s March 3, 2020. So, within a few days, it’ll be available for everyone to play.

Now, coming to the platforms it’ll be releasing, well, the new extension will be straightaway available to the users of Xbox X, PlayStation 4, UPlay+ & Windows PC users.

Later in March, the extension will also be available for the new-gen. gaming platform, Stadia.

What’s the Pricing of Tom Clancy Division 2 Warlords of New York?

For all those who already own this game, you can directly purchase the extension pack.

However, if you’re a new player, then you can purchase, Standard Edition, & Ultimate Edition. To clear out your confusion, here’s the list of features you get with both the packs.

Standard Edition (PC)

You can purchase the Standard Edition at Euro 9.99 from the Ubisoft official site. With this pack, you’ll get The Division 2 base game along with the Warlords of New York expansion.

Ultimate Edition (PC)

Priced at $59.99, the ultimate edition of Tom Clancy Division 2 Warlords of New York will give you both the Division 2 base game & the Expansion. Along with this, you get all the content of the previous year, classified assignments, with some unlocked specializations.

Note – To join the Division 2 Warlords of New York, all the players must reach Level 30 & World Tier 5.

BTW, if you’re pre-purchasing the expansion pack then you get a free 30 level boost. You can use it any point of time to jump straightaway to the extension.

Limited Period offer for Xbox Users

For every Xbox user, I’ve got an exclusive offer for you. Now, you can purchase the standard edition of Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Warlords of New York at 95% exclusive off.

Sounds unbelievable, right? Well, Check this out from the screenshot attached below:

So, what are you waiting for? Grab this deal now to get $59.99 worth game for just $2.99.

Unlock Hidden Locations in Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Warlords of New York

In the upcoming extension pack, Aaron Keeper (A former Division Agent) has gone rogue. So, for this, all the Division Agents are assigned a task of Manhunting Division Agents.

In the quest of hunting keener & block his Network, all the Division Agents will roam around the open world of Lower Manhattan. In this process, Agents will discover several new locations such as China Town, Two Bridges, & Wall Street. In their way of finding Keener, Division Agents must fight against Rogue Agents & take them down using your skills.

Conclusion

That’s it for now. I hope you found all of your answers with this post. Are you excited to play the upcoming Extension of Tom Clancy’s Division 2 Warlords of New York? Do let me know your views on the same via the comments section given below.