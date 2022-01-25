9 Tips to Travel Safer in 2022

You can take extra precautions when traveling to Canada or abroad to ensure your safety.

It would help if you took extra safety precautions when traveling to Canada or abroad. For example, travel restrictions, every country has different rules, so be sure to check before you travel.

These safety tips for domestic and international travel will help you reduce your risk so that you can have fun and avoid as much trouble as possible.

How to travel safely

These security tips cover both quick and more complex actions.

1. Digitize crucial documents

Criminals could have access to your wallet or bag if it is full of essential documents. Therefore, you should leave any unnecessary items behind, such as your Social Security card, and make copies of all other documents you might need, including prescriptions, a backup credit card (so that you can make a purchase online in an emergency), and your passport.

Send an image to a secure folder online. You can then quickly minimize the damage that thieves can cause if something is stolen. You can call your bank immediately to cancel your debit or charge card and request a new ID from the Embassy. These documents can be stored in a digital vault LastPass, or 1Password.

2. You should limit the amount of cash you have

While it is essential to bring some cash with you on your trip, most sellers will accept credit cards, even if they are not from the United States. Money is less valuable to thieves than cash, and it’s possible to challenge any unidentified charges on a card. So make sure you have a card with no foreign transaction fees when traveling internationally.

3. Be less like a tourist

If you dress and act like people from the neighborhood, you’re less likely to become a victim of crime. You can blend in by adapting your style to the locals, walking confidently, and hiding maps. Only glance at your phone while you are walking to get directions.

It would help if you familiarize yourself with the area and the route before leaving the hotel. You may find it more convenient to go to a coffee shop or store if you need to look for directions for a long time.

4. You can share your schedule with someone you trust

You can share your travel plans with someone you trust back home, whether you are traveling alone or with others. Sign in once per day to let them know that you are on your way to your next destination or back to your hotel. These little steps will increase your travel security.

It is also a good idea for friends and family to create and share a safe word. This way, they would know if you are in trouble. This can be extended to your smartphone by sharing your location with a friend or family member.

5. Study travel advisories to destinations

The Canadian Government said that “conditions can change quickly in a country at any time.” Therefore, it maintains a list of all travel advisories in different destinations on its website. These advisories do not necessarily mean that you shouldn’t travel, but they can help you be aware of possible conditions and areas to avoid.

Check to see what the travel restrictions are, especially around PCR testing. This is crucial as most countries require this, so getting tested in most cases is a must. There are a lot of companies that offer PCR testing, such as the SafeTravelsClinic in Windsor, CA. They even offer 1 hour testing for those that need to get clearance in a rush. So check before you go

Before making an itinerary, recheck the State Department website before you leave. You might be stranded somewhere that was safe when you booked your trip.

6. Register for Smart Tourist Enrollment Program

If you are visiting the US, the State Department offers a free service called the Smart Tourist Enrollment Program (or STEP) that allows citizens traveling abroad or living in the United States to receive the most recent security updates. As a result, it is easier for the nearest U.S. Embassy to reach you in an emergency by providing your details.

7. Tell charge card companies about your travel plans

Your bank should understand the dates and destinations you are traveling to, as it might not fit your spending habits. Many banks let you notify them online.

This will help you avoid restricting your account due to worries about illicit transactions.

You might also consider a backup credit card.

8. Public Wi-Fi is dangerous

Wi-Fi can expose your sensitive information and gadgets to hackers. A VPN service is the best way to keep your information safe at airports, in your hotel, or while traveling. VPN services provide a secure connection that protects your privacy when you browse the web or use open-source apps.

Security.org, a site that evaluates security products, conducted a June 2020 study and found that only 31% of U.S. internet users use a VPN to connect to public Wi-Fi networks. This means that nearly 70% of public Wi-Fi users are at risk of being hacked.

9. Travel insurance coverage

Consider purchasing travel insurance before leaving for your trip to improve your financial and physical safety. This insurance coverage helps avoid unexpected expenses such as trip cancellations, hold-ups, disturbances, lost luggage, or evacuations.

Many policies cover tourists who cannot use their lodging, travel, or activities. However, they may be compensated for any non-refundable expenses. For example, you will likely be paid if your baggage is damaged or lost by an airline or train company. In addition, you won’t be charged significant fees for treatment abroad if you have emergency medical coverage on your policy. This is a benefit that your insurance may not cover.

Some cards come with built-in securities. Others do not. In these cases, you will need to purchase a separate policy.

If you are looking for ways to travel safely, this is the place for you.

We’ve given you some tips to help you travel more confidently and with less risk. Although most of these tips are free or inexpensive, it may take some time to implement them. Nevertheless, if you can avoid potentially dangerous situations that could disrupt or destroy your next trip, it will be worth the effort to improve your travel security.