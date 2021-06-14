11 Tips to Protect Your Business Online

The number of online enterprises has risen in recent years, thanks in no small part to the reliance of both enterprises and consumers alike on the World Wide Web. However, with its continuous growth comes the challenge of staying safe from cybersecurity threats. A lot of business owners believe that the risks of cyberattacks are increasing.

In the information-driven age that we live in today, any data breaches can spell doom for an organization. It is for this reason that you must always ensure that your company remains protected online from hacking, malicious software, phishing, and other forms of attack on your IT infrastructure. Here are some tips you must keep in mind.

1. Use a dependable VPN

A VPN or virtual private network may not be a catch-all with every single cybersecurity threat but it can still keep you protected from malicious threats. However, its benefits extend beyond these forms of attacks. With these types of software, you’ll also safeguard essential data from any prying eyes. They can also improve performance, bypass firewalls, and limit privacy frictions. Read more on this link if you want to know more about a reliable VPN.

2. Choose a secure hosting service

There’s no successful business today that doesn’t have an online presence. To have one, it must have a website. While an appealing design and strong features can go a long way in engaging consumers, it won’t make a difference if the wrong hosting service is chosen. Apart from giving you a lot of grief from technical problems, an unreliable platform can make you more susceptible to cyberattacks.

As such, you must research the hosting platform before you commit to it. Ensuring that it has essential features like an SSL certificate and is highly reviewed will give you peace of mind that it’ll be difficult to crack by hackers.

3. Make use of strong passwords

Many people take passwords for granted but it’s foolish and risky to do so. After all, they’re among the easiest to crack, especially if they’re not strong enough. So, make sure that you don’t fall into this trap and set up a password that includes lower and upper cases, numbers, and symbols. It may sound like a lot of work now but you’ll keep valuable data secure in doing so, and you won’t regret it.

Updating software is a lot more crucial than people think. If your applications and programs are outdated, you make yourself a bigger target for hackers. To keep this from happening, always take the time to regularly check for updates. In this way, you’ll add an extra layer of protection for your network and keep it safe from cyberattacks.

5. Adapt best practices when checking email

There are millions of emails that are received and sent every day, however, a sizable number of emails that you receive could potentially be security threats. Beyond infecting the network with malicious software and causing data loss, cyberattacks can also be frauds and scams that can cost companies a lot of money.

Because of this, you must always adopt best practices when checking emails. Discourage your staff to subscribe to any mailing lists that aren’t reputable using their business emails. Ensure that they stay cautious when it comes to attachments from unfamiliar email addresses. It will save you from a lot of trouble.

6. Back-up your files regularly

It’s a general rule of thumb to always back up any essential files regularly. In the event of a compromised network, you’ll be able to recover any lost data easily. It’s recommended that you keep the copies off of the site. In doing so, you’ll be sure that even if the servers go down, all of the information will remain safe. Instead of making use of the cloud server, try to keep hard copies of them on external hard drives or an extra machine.

7. Invest in cybersecurity

There’s a limit on what we can do to protect our network ourselves. Because of this, you must invest in cybersecurity. From reliable anti-malware and anti-virus software to the IT services of professionals, it will pay dividends in keeping your network safe, secure, and less susceptible to any cyberattacks.

8. Secure your Wi-Fi network

These days, almost everyone uses Wi-Fi networks. However, they aren’t always the safest option, even if they’re the most convenient. As such, you must ensure that it’s secured. You can do this by having it encrypted. You’ll also want to regularly change the password for it, especially if there’s a network for guests like clients. Their devices could be infected, after all.

9. Establish a firewall

The primary purpose of firewalls is to monitor both outgoing and incoming network traffic to block or allow certain data packets. And if you want to keep your network infrastructure safe from any viruses or cyber threats, you must ensure that your servers and devices all have firewalls installed in them.

10. Ensure that employees are educated regarding cyber security

Even with the best tools, software, and services on cyber security, they won’t make a difference if the people using them don’t understand their fundamental aspects. A lack of awareness with unexpected links, pop-ups, and emails can have a serious impact on the state of the business. So, ensure that all employees are educated with the basics at the very least.

11. Review your network frequently for any changes

It’s usually a good idea to review your business network frequently for any modifications or changes that you may not have authorized. Some viruses can be a little less obvious than others, and the only way to know whether or not your systems are infected is by checking if there are any alterations made.

If you want your business to succeed, you must ensure that your company remains protected on all digital fronts. It’s not an easy task to be sure, but it is essential. With these tips, you’ll make your business much less susceptible than it would have otherwise been to these cyberattacks.