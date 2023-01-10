7 Tips on Selecting Right Luxury Watch for Men

If you love fashion and a luxury watch is your thing, you are on the right page. When it comes to men’s fashion, there is a limited product on offer that you can choose. Here are some tips to help you shop for the best luxury wristwatch.

1 – Only buy what you like

What do you like when it comes to a luxury watch? Are you looking for a watch that makes you look smart, or do you want to match your outfit? You only need one or two authentic watches to rock all outfits in your wardrobe.

Luxury watch models like Breitling, Rolex, and Omega are expensive, so you should choose the brand you like the most.

Most of the watches will last decades. Therefore, you should take your time when choosing. Pick a wristwatch color that matches your personality and unique preferences. Many watch trends will come and go, but you want to ensure you are wearing a stylish watch that will last many years.

2 – Consider the brand and material

When buying a luxury watch, you should consider the brand and strap material used in making the watch.

Leather straps

When it comes to straps, leather is the most preferred material. They look good on your wrist but may wear off with time. In the summer, your body seats may easily damage the leather strap.

Therefore, if you want to wear a leather strap watch in the summer, you should wrap the straps with some nylon for protection. You can consider Chrono24 for various wristwatch offers when buying your ideal watch online. Chrono24 offers you a variety of watches from all major brands.

Metal straps

A metal strap is another option you have in the market. This strap type gives you a robust and superior look for your business or formal outfit. The metal strap is an all-around material that complements the masculinity of your wrist for all occasions.

Rubber straps

Rubber straps are the most commonly used because they fit almost all attire. You look good in any formal suit if you wear a rubber strap watch. A luxury watch with a rubber strap does not mean the watch is poor quality but more functional.

3 – The watch dial type

You should consider the dial type and display when looking for a luxury watch. Luxury wristwatches are either digital or analog. If you love to party hard and still need stylish luxury watches, you can buy a digital watch.

Some analog or old-fashioned watches with a ticking hand can also be a good option if you want to look smart in your official outfit. An analog luxury watch may sound outdated, but it still gives you a classier look on your wrist.

There are different watch options in analog and digital watch dials that you can choose. Most stylish analog and digital brands will give you a smart look with formal attire.

4 – Consider the type of watch movement

When choosing a men’s watch to buy, you should consider the watch movement. You can go for a mechanical watch with the oldest retro option. This type of uses cogs and springs to power the watch’s movement.

You have to wound the hands every day to keep the watch moving. This may sound like a nuisance to most people.

Another perfect option you can go for is the automatic watch. After wearing it on your wrist, you don’t have to wind this watch. This type of watch will wind itself using a motion sensor. You can also consider Quartz if you need a watch that uses batteries to power the watch’s movement.

The watch life in a Quartz brand may range between 12 – 36 months; you have to change the battery after this period to keep your watch dial moving.

5 – Look at the watch’s special features

When shopping for the best luxury watch, you should consider the special features that make the watch stand out from the rest. It should match your personality and style.

If you want to put your phone away when sleeping, you can consider a sound alarm system feature on the watch. If you love to work out, your watch should also have a stopwatch feature. A quality luxury watch can have stopwatch features for up to 24 hours.

You also opt for a digital luxury watch to synchronize your phone with the computer. If you choose a digital watch, you should be ready to update it once in a while.

6 – Water resistance

When buying a luxury watch, you should consider whether it is resistant to water. No watch out there can guarantee waterproof. For instance, when a watch indicates 100m water resistance, it doesn’t mean it will still work perfectly when 100m under the water.

You can test the watch’s water resistance through some laboratory experiments. You can check the results of the tests with static water.

7 – Watch weight

Another factor to consider when buying a good one is the weight. A strong build will reflect the size and weight of the watch you wear. Therefore, you want to choose a watch with an excellent design. However, a watch that is too heavy will not fit your everyday use.

If you cannot get outdoors without a watch, you need some lighter watches that will fit on your wrist daily.

Heavy watches are ideal for formal events and gatherings. You can go for brands like Breitling and Omega if you want a heavy watch. If you are not a fan of heavy watches, you can go for those with sleek designs.

FAQ

Which is the best brand of luxury watch to buy?

You can buy different watch brands, like Breitling, Omega, Rolex, IWC, Oris, and many others.

What should I consider when buying a luxury watch?

Consider the price, weight, dial style, display, and strap material when buying a luxury watch.

Final Thoughts

Are you looking forward to buying a watch this year? Well, the best type of watch you can buy is one that suits your style and personality. Always consider the tips we have shared in this article when buying a quality watch.