10 Tips for First-Time Homeowners: What to Know Before Moving In

As a first-time homeowner, you’re probably excited (and maybe a little bit nervous) about finally having a place to call your own. Whether you’re buying a starter home or your forever home, there are some important things to keep in mind before making the move. Here are our top tips for first-time homeowners:

1) Do a walk-through with the seller before closing

Doing a walk-through with the seller before you close on the house is a really important step. This is your chance to check that everything in the house is working properly and that there is no damage. If there are any problems, you can ask the seller to fix them before you move in.

2) Get to know your neighbors

One of the best things about owning a home is having great neighbors. Once you move in, take some time to introduce yourself to your neighbors and get to know them. If you have any problems with the house or need help with something, they’ll be the first people you can turn to.

3) Install a home security system

Installing a home security system is a great way to keep your home safe and secure. There are a lot of different options out there, so do some research to find the best one for your needs.

Home security also has several other benefits, including deterring burglars, providing peace of mind, and even lowering your homeowner’s insurance rates. Click here.

4) Locate all necessary functions of the house

Before you move in, it’s a good idea to locate all of the important functions of the house, like the water shut-off valve and the breaker box. This way, if there’s ever an emergency, you know exactly where to go and what to do.

You can get this done on your initial walk-through with the seller, or you can ask your real estate agent to help you out.

5) Create an unpacking plan

Moving into a new house can be overwhelming, so it’s important to have a plan. First, make a list of all the things you need to do, like change your address and transfer your utilities. Then, start unpacking room by room so you don’t get overwhelmed.

6) Arrange for a moving company ahead of time

If you’re hiring a moving company, make sure to do your research and choose a reputable one. Get quotes from multiple companies and read online reviews before making a decision.

It’s also a good idea to schedule your move for mid-week because rates are typically lower than on weekends.

7) Have a garage sale

If you’re like most people, you probably have a lot of stuff that you don’t need or use anymore. Having a garage sale is a great way to get rid of all that clutter and make some extra money for your move.

Especially if you’re downsizing, a garage sale is a great way to declutter your home before the move.

8) Donate items you don’t want

If you don’t want to have a garage sale, or if you have items that are in good condition but you just don’t need anymore, consider donating them. There are a lot of great charities that would love to have your gently used items.

9) Prepare to deep clean

Once you’ve decluttered your home, it’s time to deep clean. This is especially important if you’re moving into a house that’s been lived in before. Cleaning carpets, windows, and baseboards will make your new house feel like home.

Hiring a professional cleaning service is a great way to take care of this task, but you can also do it yourself if you have the time.

10) Child and pet-proof your home

If you have children or pets, it’s important to child and pet-proof your home before you move in. This includes things like installing safety gates, covers on electrical outlets, and locks on cabinets.

By taking these precautions, you can help ensure that your home is safe for everyone.

Summary

These are just a few tips to help you as a first-time homeowner. Do your research, ask for help when you need it, and take the time to prepare your home before you move in. By following these simple tips, you can make sure that your transition into homeownership is as smooth as possible.