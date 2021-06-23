Do you want to buy wooden flooring? Over the years, the range of flooring you can purchase from your home has rapidly expanded. Now, you can buy everything from laminate flooring to engineered parquet flooring for your home. All options offer their advantages. Here are some helpful tips for buying wooden flooring that are going to help you understand your options.

Types of Wood Flooring

First of all, it is important to understand that there are a lot of different types of wood flooring. They range from being artificial to real solid wood. All have their advantages but some are going to be better for your lifestyle than others.

Engineered Wood Flooring

Let’s start with engineered wood flooring, which is designed with several layers of ply. In particular, it has a top layer that boasts solid wood. This is a durable choice for your home and it can work well in many rooms. Since it does consist of real wood on the top, you can enjoy the design of this natural material. But, it is a lot more practical due to the layered design. You will find that it is more expensive than laminate flooring but cheaper than solid wood flooring. It is available in a variety of styles, such as parquet flooring. Click here to see some options.

Laminate Flooring

Next, there’s laminate flooring. This is a material that has become popular and it is a type of fibreboard, which is designed to look like real wood. It is affordable and suitable for those on a budget. It is definitely cheaper than opting for real wooden floors in your house. This is particularly true if you have large spaces you want to renovate. A lot of families like this choice since it works well in high traffic areas. It is easy to clean, scratch-resistant and looks stylish. What’s more, it is going to work well in bathrooms and kitchens since it can deal with moisture. It will not warp in these environments like real wood can. You can install laminate flooring by yourself too, which means that you can keep your costs down.

Solid Wood Flooring

Another option you have is solid wood flooring. Of course, this is thick solid wood and this is going to be your most expensive option. If you love the style of real wood, this is going to give your home the design you are looking for. Namely, this can be a classic and timeless style that a lot of people argue you cannot replicate. It is strong and durable too, which means that it can last for many years. Even with the wear and tear it can develop, a lot of people say this simply creates character and can tell a story about a house and how it was lived in. But, there is often some maintenance involved with this type of flooring, which you will have to be prepared for.

Know How it Is Installed

When you are purchasing wooden flooring, you will notice that there are two options. They are tongue-and-groove flooring or click-lock flooring. You need to know what this means.

Tongue-and-Groove: this type of flooring can be tricky and you need to glue the planks into their position. The planks will have a tongue and they are going to be fitted to a groove. While they will be firmly in place when the glue is set, you need to take your time to ensure the right angle.

Click-Lock Flooring: just as the name suggests, click-lock flooring simply clicks together. They are not easy to move apart, which makes a solid flooring. This is the perfect DIY project and a lot of people say it is easier and quicker to put together.

Remember to Purchase Underlay

When you want to lay wood flooring, do not forget to buy a suitable underlay. This is often a step that people think they can skip to save money. But, this is not always the case and there are a lot of benefits you can look forward to when you do purchase underlay. For example, it is best to purchase underlay if you want your flooring to last. This is going to ensure there is an even surface and that the flooring feels good underneath your feet too. It also has the ability to help with sound reduction. Since the underlay creates another layer underneath the wood flooring, it is going to be able to absorb more sound. So, if you have pets or young kids, their activities should not be too noisy for the neighbours or others in the house. Underlay can even help with insulation, which is going to be good news during the winter. It might help you save on energy bills.

Manufacturers should recommend an underlay for their product. So, before you go out and purchase any underlay you see, check with the manufacturers of the wood flooring you choose first. This is going to save you money and a lot of hassle later down the line.

Considerations You Should Make

There are a lot of considerations you will have to make yourself before you purchase wood flooring. For instance, you will have to think about what your budget is for this home renovation. Indeed, if you have a large home and a lot of rooms to lay flooring in, you are going to have to consider your options carefully.

In addition, you need to consider your lifestyle and what type of flooring you need. For example, those that are active families and are always on the move are going to need durable and easy-to-clean flooring. It will be easier to maintain laminate floors since they can deal with wear and tear and they are easy to clean after you have been out all day.

You should also think about your skills when it comes to laying flooring. This might be something that you have experience with, which will offer you more freedom on the type of flooring you are going to buy.