5 Helpful Tips to Extend Your Disposable Vape Usage in 2023

Since vaping has become a trend more than a hobby, more and more people are opting for vapes compared to other tobacco-smoking options.

Disposable vapes are especially famous due to the fantastic features it comes with. These devices may not be costly. But as a person investing money into buying one, you must want it to last longer, right?

Well, there are many factors that determine how long your disposable vape lasts. It depends on you as well as the device. Also, the brand you buy the product from plays a significant role in deciding the durability of your vape.

However, regardless of the model you purchase or the brand you pick, some practical tips can help extend your disposable vape usage. Keep reading this article and learn how!

How Does a Disposable Vape Work?

Before knowing how to extend the usage, you must understand how a disposable vape works. There are a few components in the vape device that operates in harmony to produce dense clouds of vapors that a user enjoys.

Once you draw a puff, it activates the built-in vape battery. It heats the atomizer coil inside, which transforms the e-juice inside the device into aerosols. This vapor is then released through the mouthpiece, using which a vaper inhales and gets high.

The whole action happens in just milliseconds to give you an uninterrupted vaping experience with a perfect throat hit.

How Long Do Disposable Vapes Usually Last?

How long a vape lasts is usually determined by how many puffs it delivers. Every brand specifies the maximum puff count on the product itself.

This puff count is determined by taking an average of the available vape liquid inside the cartridge and the way puffs are typically drawn.

However, some external factors can also determine how long a vape lasts. The quality of the e-liquid, the battery capacity, and the condition of the coil inside the device all contribute to the longevity of disposable vapes.

A defect in any vape component may also lead to the device not lasting long enough.

5 Helpful Tips to Extend Your Disposable Vape Usage

Since the time a disposable vape lasts differs for various people, some helpful tips can help one get the maximum out of the device.

So, below, we’ve elaborated on the top 5 tips to consider to extend your vape usage.

1. Check the Vape Juice Quantity

Since the e-liquid quantity is the most significant determinant of how long a disposable vape will last, checking it before purchasing one is crucial.

However, one thing to note is that different brands offer varied amounts of pre-filled e-liquid. Accordingly, the price also varies.

Some brands offer low-quality e-liquid, and due to it, the vape may exhaust at a faster rate, yielding fewer puffs. So, consider buying from the best brands with good ratings, like EscoBarsFlavors.com.

It is good to compare different brands’ prices and e-juice capacities beforehand. It will narrow down your choices as per your vaping needs and help you get a disposable vape that will give you the complete worth of your money.

2. Store the Device Safely

A disposable vape often comes in compact packaging; hence, it is easier to misplace the device. In such cases, it might fall or break accidentally. Due to this, the device may start leaking, and the e-juice quantity will go down automatically.

Thus, the lesser the remaining quantity of e-liquid, the lesser the puff count, and hence the less time the vape will last for.

Sometimes, when a vape device falls, there might not be visible cracks, but the internal components get damaged. It can considerably shorten the life of your vape.

Hence, storing your disposable vape in a safe, dark place like a drawer is essential, where the chances of its falling are less. Also, keep it at normal room temperature to increase its durability and keep its flavors intact.

3. Avoid Sharp Draws

Intense and sharp draws are commonly believed to result in a better vaping experience. But it is not true. You do not always need to take extra long drags to enjoy the vape.

Go for something in between, neither too short nor too long. It will give you two benefits.

One is that you will use less vape juice for the same throat hit. And the second is that the hit will not become bothersome due to being extravagant.

4. Do Not Use It at a Higher Temperature

Earlier, disposable vapes came with a single temperature setting that did not suit the taste preferences and likes of all vapers. To meet the market demands, brands developed TC (temperature control) settings in vapes.

Disposables with temperature control settings allow customers to regulate the temperature as per their preference. However, the fact remains that higher temperature burns more vape juice, making the product exhaust faster.

Conversely, using it at a lower temperature will not give you the desired hit. So, use it at a moderate temperature that gives you the best vaping experience without compromising the device’s longevity.

5. Do Not Disassemble the Device

Disposable vapes are not to be disassembled. They are meant to be used the way they come and discarded after exhaustion.

However, some people try to fit in a refillable pod inside so they don’t have to splurge on buying a new device altogether. Well, that’s a wrong attempt.

Disassembling the vape device can break the wiring or damage other components, affecting the puff count considerably.

There might also be a scenario where the complete device stops working and cannot be used further.

Hence, use the device with proper care. Follow the instructions disposable vapes come with for extended usage.

Conclusion

If you are a vape enthusiast, you’d want to make the most of the disposable vape you buy. But you can use the device to the fullest only if you take care of all the important aspects mentioned above.

However, apart from those 5 tips, ensure to check the device’s functioning before purchasing so that you do not end up wasting your money.

