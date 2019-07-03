This Summer: New Fortnite Season 10

This summer brings the new season of Fortnite. Now that we are in the second half of the ninth season, it’s time to think about the future.

Start date

The 10-week Fortnite 9-week cycle would last until July 18

But was expelled to go further. If Epic takes a two-week summer break, it seems that the first of August begins the tenth crossover season of Netros Worlds, including Netflix Stranger Things and Godzilla: King of Monsters. If the past is something, the previous crossover was a huge success creating a precedent for future seasons.

New items Epic adds or replaces items every season to make the game organic and fresh. No new items have been confirmed yet. Regardless of the topic chosen by Fortnite, we can be sure that one of the 21 will be renamed or replaced to fit the selected topic. Epic Games continues to provide new and original sites that keep the community moving. We are sure Season 10 will be the same.

Fortnite Season 10 Themes

Previous seasons have shown that Epic Games does not disappoint the department of imagination and creativity. Fortnite will surely change the subject but has not disclosed any information on what it could be. The community speculates on the hidden monster theory in the next patch update. We can be sure that it will be full of creative features that will continue to engage players.

A giant monster battle is expected at the end of season 9 of Fortnite leak

Fortnite is approaching the end of the ninth season, and the ongoing plot of the game is starting to build another great live event again.

In the ninth season, the Polar Beak region became like the flight of a large-eyed creature released from ice broken by a volcanic eruption last season if you did not keep it.

The fans saw the creature’s eye go through the ice, and then the destruction he left after trampling the map – and then back to him, to damage the Crypt’s cape. The last time she was seen underwater, she swam by the edge of the map with a Polar Summit still in the back.

But we still have to see the monster properly

In the game files, the data saw that it refers to the name of the Cattus code. Which brings us to this weekend, when the change in the volcano pressure factory paved the way … to build. The reliable Fortnite Forster suddenly found a huge robot foot. The name of the robot code? Doggus.

Final Words

Other files found to refer to other parts of the robot body, with the suggestion that it will be built gradually in the rest of the season. Other references to Cattus and Dogg put the meeting as an event in a game that will be promoted through various posters in the game. The scene is set so that a large-eyed Fortnite monster hits a pressure robot in a big battle – after all, it’s about what the game is all about. My money is in Cattusa leading the crown – I have a good kitten about it.