7 Theater Movies That Were Available Earlier on Streaming Due to COVID-19

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, we were all stuck inside of our homes for a long time. Nobody knew when we’d be able to go back to our usual routines, and it was, and it still is a stressful time. All of this made us look for an escape in art, including movies. So, many movie-makers decided to reschedule their digital movie premiers a bit earlier than announced.

In this article, we made a list of movies that we have been able to enjoy a bit early due to the pandemic, so you can update your watch-list accordingly!

So, without further ado, let’s get started!

1. Just Mercy

This incredibly powerful film, starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan, tells the story of Bryan Stevenson, the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. The film mostly revolves around one of his first cases, where he represented a death row inmate Walter McMillian, charged for a murder of a teenage girl.

It’s a wonderfully shot movie with some amazing acting. It was also available for streaming earlier than anticipated due to cinemas being closed because of the pandemic.

2. The Call of The Wild

The brand new adaptation of the Jack London novel “Call of The Wild” is definitely a good watch. The main character, Buck the dog, is made completely in CGI, which critics deemed to be a bit off-putting. Still, the movie version is a lot less brutal than the novel, so the whole family can enjoy it together.

While the movie isn’t perfect, it’s both fun and enjoyable which makes it to be a worthy watch. It was also available digitally much earlier than anticipated, making it one of the top movies on this list.

3. Mulan

The controversial live remake of Disney’s 1998 classic, Mulan is one of the biggest movies to come out in 2020. The film arrived at Disney+ on September 4, but it also had a theatrical release in places where the cinemas reopened.

The movie gained positive reviews, but it was also met with a lot of controversies. Fans of the original thought that the removal of Li Shang’s character was offensive, especially because he’s seen as a “bisexual icon” in the LGBTQ+ community. Other than that, the main lead, Yifei Liu, was criticized for her comments on the Hong Kong protests. Also, the production gained a lot of criticism for their lack of diversity. Lastly, the movie was partially shot in the Xinjiang province, which is notorious for its internment camps where Chinese Uyghur Muslims are reportedly tortured.

4. Sonic the Hedgehog

This movie was a topic of discussion from the day the trailer was released. The uproar over Sonic’s “overly humanoid” design prompted the studio to reschedule the release for some hasty redesigns. It was a giant success at the Box Office, and it was streamed digitally very quickly after it premiered. It’s safe to say that the COVID19 played its part in the movie’s quick release on digital platforms.

All in all, if you’re a fan of the game, then the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie is bound to entertain you. It’s fun, dynamic, and extremely well-made which makes it one of the most successful game-based movies ever released.

5. Birds of Prey

The Suicide Squad spin-off was aired on iTunes and Amazon back in March. It features Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, and it’s incredibly fun to watch. It’s colorful, packed with action, and it has overwhelmingly positive reviews.

If you’re a DC comic fan, then you’ll absolutely love Margot Robbie’s portrayal of the wild, chaotic (anti) heroine. Of course, because of the pandemic, the movie didn’t do as well as expected on its theatrical release. People were just too hesitant to go back to the cinemas, so the studio promptly released the movie digitally.

Overall, if you’re looking to have fun, then this is the movie for you. It has its flaws, but it’s also everything but boring.

6. Emma

The new adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma is a magnificent film altogether. It’s humorous, beautifully shot, and the casting choices are top-notch.

It’s definitely an enjoyable watch, so make sure to put it inside of your watch-list. You can stream it online by renting it out, and here you can read more about it.

All things considered, if you’re a reader of the classics, you’ll certainly be able to enjoy this film. It’s such a fun story, and this movie does a fantastic job of reimagining it in its unique way, all while completely respecting the original. The acting done by Anya Taylor-Joy is what makes the film stand out, so even if you’ve never heard of the original, you won’t be disappointed.

7. Frozen 2

Another one of Disney’s newest releases, Frozen 2 is a fan favorite. The sweet story of two sisters, Anna and Elsa, mixed with the amazing soundtrack, make it a fan favorite. It’s so wholesome that both children and adult audiences tend to love it.

It’s available on Disney+, and it’s a perfect watch for the whole family. It surpassed the prequel in the Box Office, becoming the number one highest-grossing animated film ever made. The animation on this film is simply beautiful and the characters are likable, so you’ll likely fall in love with it pretty quickly. It’s a great movie for relaxing and spending time with your entire family.

All in all, Frozen 2 is one of the movies that became available for digital streaming extremely quickly after it’s release. It’s a beautiful, fun adventure that you certainly don’t want to miss!

Conclusion

The COVID19 pandemic has impacted the movie industry in a major way. With cinemas being closed away, movie studios quickly switched to digital airings, and this is likely to become the future of the industry.

In this short article, we covered some of the most talked-about movies that were streamed earlier due to the lockdowns. All of them are worth watching, so make sure to include them on your watch-lists. We never know when something similar to COVID could happen, and it’s better to be prepared in time!