Netflix renews The Witcher Season 2 before Season 1 Release

With the announcement of Henry Cavil as its cast, The Witcher is once again in the limelight. Wondering why?

Well, Netflix has just renewed the Witcher tv series for the second season. Funny right😂! The Tv series is yet to be released on Netflix & here we have the announcement of The Witcher renewal for season 2. Find out more about the upcoming tv show from below:

The Witcher Season 2

As we’re weeks away from the Netflix release of the Witcher Season 1, the announcement was a bit shocking for everyone.

In case, you don’t know the Netflix original series is based on Polish author, Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series. It’ll be starring Henry Cavil & he’ll play the role of Geralt of Rivia. Moreover, recently Netflix released the trailer, revealing the release date of the show on Netflix.

Well, if you have seen the trailer then you might already be aware of the release date. However, in case, you still haven’t watched the trailer, then you can watch the complete trailer from below:

As you can see in the trailer, the first season will be releasing worldwide on December 20. Now, as far as the second season of the upcoming Netflix series is concerned, its production will begin in 2020 & you might see 8 new episodes in 2021. However, if everything goes right as planned then you might even get to see the tv series in December 2020.

Here’s the official announcement:

“I am so excited that before viewers dive into season one, we are already able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, and to showcase more of the amazing work that our cast and crew have delivered.”

Witcher Season 1 Plot

Have you read its book? If not, then give it a try as you’ll get to know more about the main protagonist of the upcoming Netflix series Geralt of Rivia played by none other than Henry Cavil

However, if you don’t have much time, don’t worry too much as I’m here for you with the info on the season 1 plot.

Well, the Netflix original will start with Geralt of Rivia who is a solitary monster hunter. As a beast, he struggles to find his place in the world as most people often seem to be evil. However, who can ignore the destiny when it hurtles back towards you in the form of a powerful sorceress. In the show, the young princess will be harboring a dangerous secret. So, along with the protagonist, she must deal with a continent that is very much volatile in nature.

Frequently Asked Questions | The Witcher Season 2

Q – When the season 1 of The Witcher will release on Netflix & will it release worldwide?

A – As I already told you above, season 1 will release on December 20 all over the world. So, make sure to watch it on-the-go as soon as it releases.

Q – How many episodes there will be in the Witcher Season 1?

A – The first season of the upcoming Netflix show will have 8 episodes. In fact, the renewed season 2 of the series will also have 8 episodes.

Q – Is there any cast change in the witcher season 2?

A – As of now, there isn’t any update on this. However, stay tuned to the post for any update.

Final Words

With the recent announcement of the season 2, Netflix has actually hyped the season 1 of The Witcher. Now, although, there’s some time left for the release, don’t know why I can’t stop thinking about the show. What do you how season 1 of the witcher will be? Do let me know in the comments section given below. I would love to read some future predictions of the show.