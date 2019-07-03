The Witcher, new Netflix series all set to get launched in comic con

This year, The Witcher will come to San Diego Comic-Con. The next Netflix TV series will have its own panel in the largest and most popular conference room, Hall H, Friday 19 July (within the deadline). During this panel, the long-awaited series will be discussed and there will certainly be great surprises.

The panel runs from 2.15pm to 3.00pm

Although it is not clear at this stage if it will be broadcast. It is also not clear who the program on the panel might be. Three major stars, such as Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Frey Allan, play Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri respectively. They may appear while the other probable candidate is Lauren S. Hissrich showrunner The West Wing, Demolidor, The Umbrella Academy.

Star Cast

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown Drake and Josh, Avengers: Endgame will moderate the panel. The first season of the 10 episodes is planned for the first time in 2019. And the start date may be one of the ads on Comic-Con. No material has been posted yet, so even the first trailer may be available, but nothing is confirmed.

The Witcher TV show takes place on the “Continent,” a place where people, elves, gnomes, wizards and monsters live in disharmony. According to Netflix, the line between good and evil “is not easily identifiable.” It will be thrilling to watch as it contains an amazing storyline.

The Witcher time is about to begin

Netflix has just released new photos of its upcoming TV show.

The Witcher TV program is based on the books of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, not the Projekt Red video game series. That’s why Geralt has only one sword, not two, in the main art. Hissrich wondered aloud whether there would be a “bang” between those who love books and those who love games.

She also posted character descriptions for each of the three main characters; she described Geralt as “stoic, circumspect, balance, and fierce,” while Ciri is “resilient, relentless, brazen, and growing.” Yennefer is “fiery, proud, shrewd, and contradictory.”

What makes this series the most awaited series on Netflix?

Based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, the fantasy film follows Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who “struggles to find his place in a world where people often turn out to be eviler than animals”. Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan. Witcher should debut on Netflix this fall

First episode date: 2019 Trending

Program creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Network: Netflix

Directors: Alik Sakharov, Alex Garcia Lopez, Charlotte Brandstrom

Executive producers: Sean Daniel, Tomasz Bagiński, Jarek Sawko, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Final Words

