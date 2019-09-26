The Surge 2: Bugs, Review, Upgrade with Queries Answered

The first Surge came out in 2017. The Surge 2 released September 24. Deck13’s latest hardcore action-RPG war begins. you know the sequel is something you want one level up than the last version, its a tricky business you know. Sequel supposes to maintain the interest that was built by the last one with some enhancement of the new ideas to make them even better.

Review

Without the due let’s start the review of the game. I have played The Surge 2 on PlayStation 4 and I am about to give some insights into the game,

What’s in a Trailer?

The trailer starts with a guy walking around, encounter a girl in distance and start chasing her. While chasing he comes to a very strange area where he faces 3 enemies after killing three of them the girl appears again says “ it’s not over” suddenly light flashes and a giant robotic creature enters and the guy starts to run towards it and OVERCOME, UPGRADE and SURVIVE flashes on the screen

Area Zones of The Surge 2

The one thing I liked about the prequel of The Surge 2 is that it has different zones which are uniquely different but the surge 2 has almost similar zone area which made me little disappointed as I was hoping for the new and variations.

Tech Enhancement

Actually this time Deck13 Interactive really did some excel improvement weapons and other gears. More you kill the enemies and bosses more you increase your skills and rewards too. It has introduced some strong enemies this time which makes it even more fun to play.

You can customize your sets of armor and weapons to implant in you. With the bosses changes in the game, it becomes more and more thrilling to play as they are tougher than the previous one that you have defeated

Story Brief of The Surge 2

Life on earth as know it is coming to an end. The Surge 2 takes place in the ruin of Jericho city, the closest location to the original location of the previous game. A mysterious plane crash in the city, In Jericho City, one lone warrior “you must fight through hell, high water, and amnesia” to discover the truth about the virus, the city, and much more.

What is new in The Surge 2?

New weapons, new gadgets, enhanced ranged combat, additional implants, more powerful enemies, 4-5 combat zones brought to you by this mystery accompanies gameplay that refines and enhances the Surge formula.

Dismemberment and limb-targeting still form the backbone of how you fight, loot, and choose your loadout, but with more options than ever before.

Age Restriction

This game contains Blood and Gore, Drug Reference, Intense Violence, and Strong Language. This is probably a good game for you but not for your kids and I don’t know if you will allow them or not but I will not recommend you to let them play this sort of game as it impacts the kids very speedily.

Frequently Asked Questions | The Surge 2

Q: Can I play on my Ps3

A: No, it is available for PC, ps4 and Xbox one

Q: what is the price of this game?

A: it ranges from $58 – 62

Q: what I will get with the purchase of the game?

A: It comes with the URBN Gear Pack, which includes a new armor set, two new weapons, and other cosmetics and equipment

Bottom Line

That is all for now, as I have played The Surge 2 on my ps4, just faced some of the issues with the performance and some technical error. I hope Deck13 Interactive provide some update in future of these sort of issues, other than that its a good sequel as expected with some impressive upgrades on many things.

if anything changes in the coming week, there will be a post on that so stay tuned to our posts. There is anything you want to tell or have any thoughts about this game for that comment in the given box below.