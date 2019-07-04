the-good-place-season-4

The Good Place Series focuses on Eleanor Shell stop (Kristen Bell), who wakes up in the afterlife and is introduced by Michael (Ted Danson) in “The Good Place,” a highly selective celestial utopia that was conceived as a reward for his virtuous life. However, aware that she had been sent there by mistake and must hide her morally imperfect behavior, trying to become a better and more ethical person.

William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil and Manny Jacinto coexist with other residents of “The Good Place” in conjunction with D’Arcy Carden as Janet, an artificial being who knows all the information in the universe and can produce all the articles of air, skills, which it uses to help residents.

Good Place received positive reviews after its debut

It has since garnered critical acclaim. He was praised for action, writing, originality, setting, and tone. In addition, they received a positive conclusion from the show’s first season, and exploration and creative use of ethics and philosophy.

The Peabody Award series also gained recognition in 2019.

The third season premiered on September 27, 2018. It ended on January 24, 2019. In December 2018. NBC renewed the series for the fourth and final season, which will premiere on September 26, 2019.

The show follows a young woman named Eleanor Shell stop (who played Kristen Bell), who dies in an accident and wakes up what she calls “the Good Place,” a utopian life after all for the good people of the world, run by an entity. called Michael (played by Ted Danson). Eleanor understands that it was sent in error, and tells her father, Chidi Anagonye (who played William Jackson Harper), that she is a bad person, and both work to try to make her a better person, so she is not sent to “the bad place”.

The series premiered on September 19, 2016. On NBC.

The Good Place is a fantasy comedy series created by Michael Schur. It happened that Eleanor, Chidi and their friends, Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto) and Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil), are in the right place, after all: the utopia is an experimental Bad Spot, for them drive. Crazy in subtler ways, Michael really is a daemon.

They make this view in the first season so that Michael clears his memories for the second one (where they see their situation and get up again), and in the third season, they got a second chance to try again. on Earth. NBC renewed the series for the last quarter and season last December, which is expected to be released later this year.

The show was widely praised for its funny abilities and for ethical and philosophical exploration. As Elizabeth Yuko said with The Atlantic in 2017, “the sitcom provides careful and funny research on a wide range of concepts that are often not explored in front of a mainstream audience.”

It is a pity that we will not see more of the show after this season, but so far it has been fun, unique and fun. If you haven’t seen the program yet, the first two seasons are available on Netflix (at least in the US) and the third must be available later this year.