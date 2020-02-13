The Goldbergs Season 7: Tommy Lee Makes a Guest Appearance as a College Professor

The seventh season of The Goldbergs tv-series is underway and today, on Feb 12, 2020, ABC aired the 14th episode of the show titled Preventa Mode.

As usual, this episode continued the storyline but there was a surprise in the episode.

A Guest Appearance. Can you make a guess who it was?

Don’t try too hard. It was from Tommy Lee.

Yeah! the same Tommy Lee who starred in 2004 aired NBC reality show titled Tommy Lee Goes to College.

The irony is that in this special episode, he is playing the role of a College Professor.

A role that was tailor-made for him.

Now, coming back to the show, the 14th episode of The Goldbergs Season 7 focusses on Barry Goldberg, who went on a date with one of his professors.

Later on, he went to his department’s head professor to confirm whether he has violated any rules or not.

1. Don’t be that Guy

This is my confused and disappointed face whenever you miss an episode of @thegoldbergsabc. Don’t be that guy. Tune in tonight to an all new episode feat. @MirandaCosgrove & Tommy Lee! ✨ #TheGoldbergs pic.twitter.com/czQcIaVBve — Hayley Orrantia (@hayleyorrantia) February 12, 2020

2. Professor Tommy Lee

3. Someone’s Loving It😍

Oh my GOD Tommy Lee on #TheGoldbergs. I love it!! 🤣🤣 👀👀 — jax ☘️ (@jaxbra) February 13, 2020

4. One Word Review – Epic

Miranda Cosgrove, Hot for teacher references, Tommy Lee and Crue’s Home sweet home on this episode of #TheGoldbergs = epic! 👏👏👏 — Mario M (El Rockero) (@MarioMelrockero) February 13, 2020

5. Highlighting Moment

The Goldberg women made a mess of things, but came through in the end. The highlight of the episode, for me, was the JTP ice skating on Palentine’s Day 😂😂😂 #TheGoldbergs — Kyle Ashton (@beefdaddy4) February 13, 2020

6. Beverly Goldberg is Love

I love Wendi McLendon-Covey’s portrayal of Beverly Goldberg on #TheGoldbergs. She’s made Beverly a fave of mine, on this show and of all time tv characters.

(Hat tip to the writers for giving her some great dialogue and development.) pic.twitter.com/BDWJsZEXpv — Patience. Peace. Trust. All is well. (@ItsNasB) February 13, 2020

7. Happy Valentine’s Day

8. The Murrylution

9. Barry as a McDonalds Character😂🤣😂

Barry does look like a McDonalds character with that shirt LOL! 😂 #TheGoldbergs — 2016 W.S. Champion (@GatoradeMVP) February 13, 2020

10. High School & College Memories😀

JTP always reminds me of the goofy things my friends & I did in high school & college. #TheGoldbergs — KEN (Just a Guy Who Loves His Pup) (@JustAGuyWhoLov4) February 13, 2020

That’s all for now. Did you watch the 14th episode of The Goldbergs Season 7? What were your best moments? Do let me know in the comments section below.