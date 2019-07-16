Star Trek is a 2009 American science fiction film directed by J. J. Abrams, written by Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman.

This is the eleventh movie in the Star Trek saga as well as a reboot containing the characters from the Star Trek TV series with the new cast, the first in a series of movies with a reboot.

The film tells of James T. Kirk and Spock on the USS Enterprise while fighting against Nero (Eric Bana), a Romulan of his future who threatens the United Federation of Planets. The story takes place in an alternate reality due to the time travel of both Nero and the original Spock (Leonard Nimoy).

An alternate timeline was created to release the film

And the series of established limitations of continuity, preserving the original elements of the story.

The idea of ​​a prequel film that will follow the characters of Star Trek during their stay at Starfleet Academy was discussed by the creator of the Gene Roddenberry series in 1968. Harve Bennett as a possible scenario to become Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, but was rejected by other Roddenberry projects.

After the critical and commercial defeat of Star Trek: Nemesis and the recall of Star Trek: Enterprise, executive producer of the franchise Rick Berman and the writer Erik Jendresen, they wrote an unproduced movie called Star Trek: The Beginning, which will happen later. Following the separation of Viacom and CBS Corporation in 2005, Paramount Pictures’ former CEO Gail Berman persuaded CBS to allow Paramount to produce a new franchise film.

They contacted Orci and Kurtzman, both fans of Star Trek, to write a movie, and J. J. Abrams contacted him to kill him. Kurtzman and Orci were inspired by the novel and the thesis, as well as in the series itself. The main picture began on November 7, 2007, and ended on March 27, 2008.

The film was filmed in several locations in California and Utah

Abrams wanted to avoid using blue and green screens, choosing sets and positions.

A huge mystery surrounded the production of the film and was under a false corporate title. Industrial Light & Magic used digital ships for the film, unlike previous films in the series. The production of the film ended in late 2008.

Star Trek was strongly promoted in the months before its release; Pre-release film exhibitions have been published in select cities around the world, including Austin, Texas, Sydney, Australia and Calgary, Alberta.

He was released in the United States and Canada on May 8, 2009, praised by critics; Critics praised the development of his character, as well as the plot, effects, stunts, action sequences, direction and soundtrack by Michael Giacchino.

Final Words

The film was a success that earned over $ 385.7 million worldwide, with a production budget of $ 150 million. He has been nominated for several awards, including four Oscars in the 82nd Academy Awards, winning the best make-up award, becoming the first Star Trek film to win an Oscar. After that came the sequences of Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Trek Beyond in 2013 and 2016 respectively.