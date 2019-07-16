The ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 6 Trailer Is Full Of Tears, Drama.

Break the float of the pink flamingo’s pool, because it is time to return to paradise. During the Monday night episode of The Bachelorette, ABC premiered a new trailer for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6 with enough drama that Bachelor Nation would like to be able to move quickly towards the premiere on Monday, August 5.

There are tears, accusations and the surprising debut of Dean Unglert’s mustache. That’s right, Deanie Baby is looking for love on the island after her season 4 on the show did not go so well.

Even Dean’s mustache can not distract the biggest source of drama in the promotion:

Blake Horstmann. Although he is best known for competing for Becca Kufrin’s heart, he may be a little excited to be on the island. Demi Burnett, of the season of The Bachelor of Colton Underwood, is super confused by Horstmann, who says he kissed a participant before they arrived on the island and is not falling in love with others.

“He just got into a difficult situation,” Dean noted. “We’ve all been there before.” Seriously, when did he become so wise?

On the other hand, John Paul Jones, who recently tried to seduce Hannah Brown, is involved in an intense discussion with the star Derek Peth of Bachelor in Paradise, whom John Paul accuses of taking advantage of women. It’s a lot. But, fortunately, Chris Harrison is ready to float on a flamingo in the pool while wearing a suit to balance some of the dramatic tension.

@BachParadise tweeted

“Fun, drama, tears, and a few sticky situations! Pack your baggage for another exciting season of #BachelorInParadise!”

ABC is revealing the contestants of Bachelor in Paradise in batches

But so far the group definitely looks promising. In addition to Dean, Blake, Derek, John Paul and Demi, the announced cast of Season 6 includes Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Annaliese Puccini, Jane Averbukh, Kevin Fortenberry, Chris Bukowski, Katie Morton, Onyeka Ehie, Sydney Lotuaco, Nicole Lopez – Alvar, Wills Reid, Hannah Godwin, Cam Ayala, Clay Harbor, Tayshia Adams and Bibiana Julian, as reported by E! News.

However, the most talked-about participant at this time is definitely Dean’s mustache. Is it a signal from a more punished dean? Are you trying something new? The only thing that is certain at this moment is that Twitter has many feelings about that ‘stache’ after its great revelation. Twitter user @maddie_pants pointed out that Deanie Baby is emitting serious vibrations from Ned Flanders which is not necessarily a bad thing, and @pizzapaigeb declared him a “nonconformist Charlie Chaplin”. And @MeganVickeryyy said what Bachelor Nation was thinking as he wrote: “Did someone else say” – OH MY GOD IS THE DEAN ?! “During the commercial of Bachelor in Paradise?”

Final Words

The new appearance of Dean and the great number of romantic entanglements introduced in the trailer, it is already clear that season 6 will be the only one that must be seen. Bachelor in Paradise never fails to offer the drama, but this season seems ready to start running with a possible love triangle for Blake and for whatever it is that John Paul and Derek disagree. And that’s just a handful of contestants looking for love. Go to the bar and ask Wells to prepare a drink and settle down, because Bachelor in Paradise is about to make your summer much more interesting.