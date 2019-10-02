Teen Mom Leah Messer Admits Her Pregnancy

Leah Messer, 27, is surprised to figure out how her future niece or nephew was considered on the forthcoming scene of Teen Mom 2, which pretense on Oct. 1. In a sneak look cut for Monday night’s show, the mother of three is taking a family excursion with her little girls Adalynn, 6, Aleeah, 9, Aliannah, 9, and her sister, Victoria Messer, 24.

When the last drops a major truth bomb during a dialog about anti-contraceptive medication. Leah Messer asks her sister what contraception she's on, and this leads Victoria to cause the stunning to uncover: "When we returned from Costa Rica, I didn't begin my period when I should. So I proceeded to purchase a pregnancy test and it was sure."

What Leah Messer Feels

Leah Messer didn’t hope to hear the words “pregnancy test” and “positive.” She shouts, “Goodness my god, what are you going to do?” To that, Victoria essentially says, “Along these lines, we’re having a Costa Rican child!” But Leah doesn’t share her sister’s free enterprise frame of mind towards this infant news. “So you don’t utilized any kind of f***ing assurance?” Leah asks, concerned, and her sister affirms that to be sure, no insurance was utilized. Leah becomes considerably progressively frightened.

“Is it accurate to say that you are f***ing insane?” Leah snaps, however, Victoria protects herself: “Have you never been tanked and engaged in sexual relations? What’s more, didn’t think about utilizing anything? You simply needed to engage in sexual relations.” Leah couldn’t relate, in light of the fact that she “would’ve been having his motherf***er haul out.

” The mother of three keeps on scolding Victoria for placing herself in serious danger of conceivably getting “something different,” lastly brings up that her sister’s separation from her subsequent spouse, Domenick Capello, isn’t “even last.” But Victoria, who guaranteed Leah that the dad from Costa Rica “is included,” gives more motivations to clarify why the circumstance isn’t as awful as Leah might suspect.

About Separation

Victoria followed along for Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry’s Costa Rica trip in April 2019. She proceeded to seek legal separation from Domenick on May 30, as per Radar Online. The separation was settled toward the beginning of September. After the scene above was recorded, the outlet would go on later to report.

Notwithstanding, Victoria guarantees there were at that point “issues” among her and Domenick. Which she additionally clarifies in the clip. This will be Victoria’s third youngster she additionally shares a girl, Cami, with Domenick, and another little girl, Cerenity, with her other ex, Brian Jones.

Final Words

