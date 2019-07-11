Teen Choice Awards 2019 Nominations, Voting Procedure & More

Are you waiting for the Teen Choice Awards 2019? Well, I don’t know about you all, but I had been eagerly waiting for Fox to release the final nomination list of 21st teen choice awards. So, in this post, I will list all the final nomination in different categories like Film, Television, Fashion, Gaming, Internet & the comedy.

EVENT DATE — August 11, 2019.

EVENT VENUE — HERMOSA BEACH, California, USA

TELECAST NETWORK — FOX

MOVIES

Here is the list of movies that are nominated for the 21st edition of Teen Choice Awards 2019. You can tweet your favourite movie by using #ChoiceSummerMovie.

Choice Summer Movie

“Murder Mystery”

“Late Night”

“Toy Story 4”

“Yesterday”

“Spider-Man: Far from Home”

“The Last Summer”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

“Murder Mystery” — Adam Sandler

“The Sun Is Also a Star” — Charles Melton

“Ma” — Corey Fogelmanis

“Yesterday” — Himesh Patel

“The Last Summer” — K.J. Apa

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” – Tom Holland

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

“Murder Mystery”—Jennifer Aniston

“The Last Summer”—Maia Mitchell

“Late Night”— Mindy Kaling

“The Dead Don’t Die” — Selena Gomez

“The Sun Is Also a Star” — Yara Shahidi

“Spider-Man: Far from Home” — Zendaya

TELEVISION

Here is the list of nominations for all the tv shows. Use #ChoiceSummerTVShow on social media platforms to vote for your favourite nominee.

Choice Summer TV Show)

“Cobra Kai”

“Nailed It!”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Stranger Things”

“The Bold Type”

“Younger”

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

“Stranger Things” — Caleb McLaughlin

“On My Block”— Diego Tinoco

“Stranger Things”— Finn Wolfhard

“Stranger Things”— Gaten Matarazzo

“grown-ish”— Luka Sabbat

“Stranger Things”— Noah Schnapp

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”— Chloe Bennet

“Younger”—Hilary Duff

“On My Block”—Jessica Marie Garcia

“Stranger Things”—Millie Bobby Brown

“iZombie”—Rose McIver –

“grown-ish”—Yara Shahidi –

MUSIC

Vote for your favourite star in music genre with #choicesummermusic on social media.

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Cool” – Jonas Brothers

“Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer

“Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

“Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)

“Truth Hurts” – Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Ava Max

Halsey

Julia Michaels

Katy Perry

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Daddy Yankee

Shawn Mendes

Lil Nas X

Drake

DJ Khaled

Khalid

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

5 Seconds of Summer

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Panic! At the Disco

The Chainsmokers

Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

“Sweetener World Tour”—Ariana Grande

“When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”— Billie Eilish

“BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”— BLACKPINK

“BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”— BTS

“It’s My Party Tour”— Jennifer Lopez

“Shawn Mendes The Tour”— Shawn Mendes

Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)

“A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward

“Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson

“Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora

“Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer

“Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga

“Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee

DIGITAL

These are the nominees from digital platforms of different genres like comedy, social, gamer, music & many more. Use #Choicesummerdigital to vote for them online.

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Emma Chamberlain

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Maddie Ziegler

Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Brent Rivera

David Dobrik

The Dolan Twins

Guava Juice

MrBeast

Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

CalebCity

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Gabbie Hanna

Lele Pons

Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)

Chrissy Teigen

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Kylie Jenner

Noah Centineo

Taylor Swift

Will Smith

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Annie LeBlanc

Asher Angel

Chloe x Halle

Hayden Summerall

Johnny Orlando

Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Hannah Meloche

James Charles

Mackenzie Ziegler

Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”

Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

DanTDM

jacksepticeye

Ninja

PewDiePie

Ryan Ohmwrecker

SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

David Dobrik

Erika Costell

Kian and JC

The Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

#Arianators

#Blinks

#BTSARMY

#CNCOwners

#Selenators

#Swifties

Frequently Asked Question | Teen Choice Awards 2019

Q- How to vote in Teen Choice Awards 2019?

A- Go to teenchoice.com & register an account using your Twitter account. To vote on Twitter, tweet using #category + @nominee (twitter handle of your nominee). However, in a rare case, if the nominee doesn’t have a twitter account then you can tweet using #category + #nominee.

Q- Can I vote for two nominees at a time?

A- No, you can never. Well, you can vote for only one voter at a time.

Q- How many times I can vote in Teen Choice Awards?

A- You can vote up to 10 times/category in a day.

Wrap Up

That’s it for now! These are total nominations from 4 different categories Music, Movies, Digital & Television. In this list, Stranger Things tv series topped the list maximum number of nominations. Five different actors- Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown & Haten Matarazzo. Besides, if you have any question related to Teen Choice awards 2019 then do let us know via the comments section given below.