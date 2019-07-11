teen choice awards
teen choice awards

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Nominations, Voting Procedure & More

July 11, 2019 Yogesh Miglani Other 0

Are you waiting for the Teen Choice Awards 2019? Well, I don’t know about you all, but I had been eagerly waiting for Fox to release the final nomination list of 21st teen choice awards. So, in this post, I will list all the final nomination in different categories like Film, Television, Fashion, Gaming, Internet & the comedy.

However, before proceeding ahead to the nomination list, let me ask you a question first— What do you know about Teen Choice Awards 2019? Nothing😢…… I knew it!!! So, now, I will begin by providing all the relevant information related to Teen Choice Awards.

EVENT DATE                      —           August 11, 2019.

EVENT VENUE                   —           HERMOSA BEACH, California, USA

TELECAST NETWORK       —           FOX

MOVIES

Here is the list of movies that are nominated for the 21st edition of Teen Choice Awards 2019. You can tweet your favourite movie by using #ChoiceSummerMovie.

Choice Summer Movie

  • “Murder Mystery”
  • “Late Night”
  • “Toy Story 4”
  • “Yesterday”
  • “Spider-Man: Far from Home”
  • “The Last Summer”

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

  • “Murder Mystery” — Adam Sandler
  • “The Sun Is Also a Star” — Charles Melton
  • “Ma” — Corey Fogelmanis
  • “Yesterday” — Himesh Patel
  • “The Last Summer” — K.J. Apa
  • “Spider-Man: Far from Home” – Tom Holland

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

  • “Murder Mystery”—Jennifer Aniston
  • “The Last Summer”—Maia Mitchell
  • “Late Night”— Mindy Kaling
  • “The Dead Don’t Die” — Selena Gomez
  • “The Sun Is Also a Star” — Yara Shahidi
  • “Spider-Man: Far from Home” — Zendaya

TELEVISION

Here is the list of nominations for all the tv shows. Use #ChoiceSummerTVShow on social media platforms to vote for your favourite nominee.

Choice Summer TV Show)

  • “Cobra Kai”
  • “Nailed It!”
  • “So You Think You Can Dance”
  • “Stranger Things”
  • “The Bold Type”
  • “Younger”

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

  • “Stranger Things” — Caleb McLaughlin
  • “On My Block”— Diego Tinoco
  • “Stranger Things”— Finn Wolfhard
  • “Stranger Things”— Gaten Matarazzo
  • “grown-ish”— Luka Sabbat
  • “Stranger Things”— Noah Schnapp

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”—  Chloe Bennet

  • “Younger”—Hilary Duff
  • “On My Block”—Jessica Marie Garcia
  • “Stranger Things”—Millie Bobby Brown
  • “iZombie”—Rose McIver –
  • “grown-ish”—Yara Shahidi –

MUSIC

Vote for your favourite star in music genre with #choicesummermusic on social media.

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

  • “Cool” – Jonas Brothers
  • “Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
  • “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
  • “Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
  • “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
  • “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

  • Ava Max
  • Halsey
  • Julia Michaels
  • Katy Perry
  • Lizzo
  • Taylor Swift

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

  • Daddy Yankee
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Lil Nas X
  • Drake
  • DJ Khaled
  • Khalid

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Little Mix
  • Panic! At the Disco
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Why Don’t We

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

  • “Sweetener World Tour”—Ariana Grande
  • “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”— Billie Eilish
  • “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”— BLACKPINK
  • “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”— BTS
  • “It’s My Party Tour”— Jennifer Lopez
  • “Shawn Mendes The Tour”— Shawn Mendes

Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)

  • “A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
  • “Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson
  • “Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora
  • “Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer
  • “Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
  • “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee

DIGITAL

These are the nominees from digital platforms of different genres like comedy, social, gamer, music & many more. Use #Choicesummerdigital to vote for them online.

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

  • Emma Chamberlain
  • Eva Gutowski
  • Lilly Singh
  • Liza Koshy
  • Maddie Ziegler
  • Madison Beer

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

  • Brent Rivera
  • David Dobrik
  • The Dolan Twins
  • Guava Juice
  • MrBeast
  • Ryan Higa

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

  • CalebCity
  • Colleen Ballinger
  • The Dolan Twins
  • Gabbie Hanna
  • Lele Pons
  • Liza Koshy

Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)

  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
  • Kylie Jenner
  • Noah Centineo
  • Taylor Swift
  • Will Smith

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

  • Annie LeBlanc
  • Asher Angel
  • Chloe x Halle
  • Hayden Summerall
  • Johnny Orlando
  • Loren Gray

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)

  • Bethany Mota
  • Hannah Meloche
  • James Charles
  • Mackenzie Ziegler
  • Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”
  • Summer Mckeen

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

  • DanTDM
  • jacksepticeye
  • Ninja
  • PewDiePie
  • Ryan Ohmwrecker
  • SSSniperWolf

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

  • David Dobrik
  • Erika Costell
  • Kian and JC
  • The Merrell Twins
  • Niki and Gabi
  • Sam and Colby

Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)

  • #Arianators
  • #Blinks
  • #BTSARMY
  • #CNCOwners
  • #Selenators
  • #Swifties

Note- All these final nominations are taken from the official website of Teen Choice Awards 2019.

Frequently Asked Question | Teen Choice Awards 2019

Q- How to vote in Teen Choice Awards 2019?

A- Go to teenchoice.com & register an account using your Twitter account. To vote on Twitter, tweet using #category + @nominee (twitter handle of your nominee). However, in a rare case, if the nominee doesn’t have a twitter account then you can tweet using #category + #nominee.

Q- Can I vote for two nominees at a time?

A- No, you can never. Well, you can vote for only one voter at a time.

Q- How many times I can vote in Teen Choice Awards?

A- You can vote up to 10 times/category in a day.

Wrap Up

That’s it for now! These are total nominations from 4 different categories Music, Movies, Digital & Television. In this list, Stranger Things tv series topped the list maximum number of nominations. Five different actors- Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown & Haten Matarazzo. Besides, if you have any question related to Teen Choice awards 2019 then do let us know via the comments section given below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*