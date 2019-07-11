Teen Choice Awards 2019 Nominations, Voting Procedure & More

Are you waiting for the Teen Choice Awards 2019? Well, I don’t know about you all, but I had been eagerly waiting for Fox to release the final nomination list of 21st teen choice awards. So, in this post, I will list all the final nomination in different categories like Film, Television, Fashion, Gaming, Internet & the comedy.
However, before proceeding ahead to the nomination list, let me ask you a question first— What do you know about Teen Choice Awards 2019? Nothing😢…… I knew it!!! So, now, I will begin by providing all the relevant information related to Teen Choice Awards.
EVENT DATE — August 11, 2019.
EVENT VENUE — HERMOSA BEACH, California, USA
TELECAST NETWORK — FOX
MOVIES
Here is the list of movies that are nominated for the 21st edition of Teen Choice Awards 2019. You can tweet your favourite movie by using #ChoiceSummerMovie.
Choice Summer Movie
- “Murder Mystery”
- “Late Night”
- “Toy Story 4”
- “Yesterday”
- “Spider-Man: Far from Home”
- “The Last Summer”
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
- “Murder Mystery” — Adam Sandler
- “The Sun Is Also a Star” — Charles Melton
- “Ma” — Corey Fogelmanis
- “Yesterday” — Himesh Patel
- “The Last Summer” — K.J. Apa
- “Spider-Man: Far from Home” – Tom Holland
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
- “Murder Mystery”—Jennifer Aniston
- “The Last Summer”—Maia Mitchell
- “Late Night”— Mindy Kaling
- “The Dead Don’t Die” — Selena Gomez
- “The Sun Is Also a Star” — Yara Shahidi
- “Spider-Man: Far from Home” — Zendaya
TELEVISION
Here is the list of nominations for all the tv shows. Use #ChoiceSummerTVShow on social media platforms to vote for your favourite nominee.
Choice Summer TV Show)
- “Cobra Kai”
- “Nailed It!”
- “So You Think You Can Dance”
- “Stranger Things”
- “The Bold Type”
- “Younger”
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
- “Stranger Things” — Caleb McLaughlin
- “On My Block”— Diego Tinoco
- “Stranger Things”— Finn Wolfhard
- “Stranger Things”— Gaten Matarazzo
- “grown-ish”— Luka Sabbat
- “Stranger Things”— Noah Schnapp
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”— Chloe Bennet
- “Younger”—Hilary Duff
- “On My Block”—Jessica Marie Garcia
- “Stranger Things”—Millie Bobby Brown
- “iZombie”—Rose McIver –
- “grown-ish”—Yara Shahidi –
MUSIC
Vote for your favourite star in music genre with #choicesummermusic on social media.
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
- “Cool” – Jonas Brothers
- “Easier” – 5 Seconds of Summer
- “Señorita” – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
- “Summer Days” – Martin Garrix (feat. Macklemore & Patrick Stump)
- “Truth Hurts” – Lizzo
- “You Need to Calm Down” – Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
- Ava Max
- Halsey
- Julia Michaels
- Katy Perry
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
- Daddy Yankee
- Shawn Mendes
- Lil Nas X
- Drake
- DJ Khaled
- Khalid
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Panic! At the Disco
- The Chainsmokers
- Why Don’t We
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
- “Sweetener World Tour”—Ariana Grande
- “When We All Fall Asleep World Tour”— Billie Eilish
- “BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour (In Your Area)”— BLACKPINK
- “BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself Tour”— BTS
- “It’s My Party Tour”— Jennifer Lopez
- “Shawn Mendes The Tour”— Shawn Mendes
Choice Song From A Movie (#ChoiceSongFromAMovie)
- “A Whole New World” (End Title) (from “Aladdin”) – ZAYN & Zhavia Ward
- “Broken & Beautiful” (from “UglyDolls”) – Kelly Clarkson
- “Carry On” (from “Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) – Kygo & Rita Ora
- “Don’t Give Up on Me” (from “Five Feet Apart”) – Andy Grammer
- “Shallow” (from “A Star Is Born”) – Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga
- “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” (from “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”) – Post Malone & Swae Lee
DIGITAL
These are the nominees from digital platforms of different genres like comedy, social, gamer, music & many more. Use #Choicesummerdigital to vote for them online.
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
- Emma Chamberlain
- Eva Gutowski
- Lilly Singh
- Liza Koshy
- Maddie Ziegler
- Madison Beer
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
- Brent Rivera
- David Dobrik
- The Dolan Twins
- Guava Juice
- MrBeast
- Ryan Higa
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
- CalebCity
- Colleen Ballinger
- The Dolan Twins
- Gabbie Hanna
- Lele Pons
- Liza Koshy
Choice Social Star (#ChoiceSocialStar)
- Chrissy Teigen
- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Kylie Jenner
- Noah Centineo
- Taylor Swift
- Will Smith
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
- Annie LeBlanc
- Asher Angel
- Chloe x Halle
- Hayden Summerall
- Johnny Orlando
- Loren Gray
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceFashionBeautyWebStar)
- Bethany Mota
- Hannah Meloche
- James Charles
- Mackenzie Ziegler
- Nikkie de Jager “NikkieTutorials”
- Summer Mckeen
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
- DanTDM
- jacksepticeye
- Ninja
- PewDiePie
- Ryan Ohmwrecker
- SSSniperWolf
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
- David Dobrik
- Erika Costell
- Kian and JC
- The Merrell Twins
- Niki and Gabi
- Sam and Colby
Choice Fandom (#ChoiceFandom)
- #Arianators
- #Blinks
- #BTSARMY
- #CNCOwners
- #Selenators
- #Swifties
Note- All these final nominations are taken from the official website of Teen Choice Awards 2019.
Frequently Asked Question | Teen Choice Awards 2019
Q- How to vote in Teen Choice Awards 2019?
A- Go to teenchoice.com & register an account using your Twitter account. To vote on Twitter, tweet using #category + @nominee (twitter handle of your nominee). However, in a rare case, if the nominee doesn’t have a twitter account then you can tweet using #category + #nominee.
Q- Can I vote for two nominees at a time?
A- No, you can never. Well, you can vote for only one voter at a time.
Q- How many times I can vote in Teen Choice Awards?
A- You can vote up to 10 times/category in a day.
Wrap Up
That’s it for now! These are total nominations from 4 different categories Music, Movies, Digital & Television. In this list, Stranger Things tv series topped the list maximum number of nominations. Five different actors- Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown & Haten Matarazzo. Besides, if you have any question related to Teen Choice awards 2019 then do let us know via the comments section given below.
Leave a Reply