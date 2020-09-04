6 Tips for Talking to Your Partner About Medical Marijuana

Using medical marijuana is just like receiving any other type of treatment. Since it became legal in multiple states, more and more people opt for it instead of regular medications. It can provide patients with numerous benefits, and besides, it has been used for centuries to treat different illnesses.

So, what’s the problem? Well, if you are open to it and even your doctor recommended it, telling your partner about it can be challenging. They might have a different perception of marijuana, so they might not receive the news well. Still, you have to inform them because they have to be familiar with your condition and the treatment.

1. Wisely approach the subject

Due to numerous controversies from the past, a lot of people associate marijuana with other drugs. This can be because of multiple reasons, but in most cases, people simply don’t possess all the relevant information, and therefore, feel anxious about it. Luckily for you, this is something that you can correct easily.

Firstly, you should introduce them to medical marijuana. Remind them that it has a long history and that it is also approved for medicinal use by numerous doctors, specialists, researches, and so on. You can find some literature where all the basic information is listed. This way, they will have the opportunity to learn more about it from official studies.

The question of legality is something that you have to deal with too. A lot of people would just say that medical marijuana is illegal for a reason. However, this is slowly changing. Right now, it is legal in over 30 countries.

2. One-on-one conversation

This is one of those conversations that must occur in private. It’s not because you have something to hide or be ashamed of, but simply, you have to create pleasant surroundings and allow your partner to express their attitude freely. As you can assume, they won’t be able to do this if there are other people around, even if they are your close family members.

A group of people can easily become judgmental, and this is something that cannot be good for either you or your partner. As you know, when this happens, people tend to shut down, which means that your conversation won’t be long and fruitful.

3. Allow them to react

If your partner has a strong opinion about marijuana, and even though it is for medicinal purposes, they probably won’t react very well to the news. Regardless of however anxious this might make you, you have to give them enough space to express their initial reaction.

Do you know that saying that communication is the key? Well, it is entirely true in this case, although it might not be pretty at first. They might tell you that it is not a good idea and start listing reasons, they might jump to downsides of it, and so on. Whatever happens, you have to take a deep breath and be patient.

4. Answer all the questions

Regardless of their attitude towards medical marijuana, your partner is bound to have many questions. The best thing that you can do is answer all of them, however insignificant they might seem. Even though you can’t really predict which ones will arise, you can always try to prepare for some most common ones.

Just by doing this, you will take the edge off and feel more confident. Remember, even if you are talking with someone who knows everything about, don’t forget that this is a subject they are not familiar with and that there you will be the first person who introduces them to it, so you have to possess all the necessary answers. If you are not sure what these exactly are, you can always do research online and even read other people’s experiences in a situation like this.

5. Explain your reasons

One of the first questions that you will be asked is regarding the reasons behind this decision. They will probably tell you that there are numerous medications that can provide you with the same effect. So, this is another thing that you will have to explain.

Since they are already familiar with your condition, you should start by telling them about how marijuana can relieve your symptoms. This is another great opportunity to present them with academic research.

Our advice is to focus on those papers that deal with your condition specifically. There will be enough time to talk about other benefits of medical marijuana. Still, for this first conversation, you should find the documents that describe how medical marijuana treats your condition and symptoms.

It also might not be a bad idea to include a professional into this conversation. No, we are not talking about a therapist, but a licensed practitioner, i.e., the doctor that prescribed you this treatment. If this isn’t an option, for any reason, you can always find a practice online that deals specifically with medical marijuana, like flmmjhealth.com, and contact them. No one understands this situation better than them, so we are sure that they will be happy to answer any question you have.

6. Talk about the pros and cons

In the previous paragraph, we have already mentioned that you have to explain your condition and how medical marijuana can help you, i.e., what are the benefits of it for you specifically. Nevertheless, just like any other treatment, this one also has some downsides. Surely, your doctor has already told you everything about these, and now, you need to tell them to your partner.

Inform them about the circumstances these can occur and also make sure to introduce them to the entire treatment. We are talking about the dosage you have to take, the frequency of it, and so on. In addition, you should also tell them about the strain you will be using, how the product is made, the method of taking it, etc. Finally, when it comes to the last point, you should try to be open to their suggestions. Maybe they have a good argument about why you should opt for edibles instead of inhaling it. As you can see, the best thing that you can do is be completely honest with your partner.