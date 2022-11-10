Are you looking for safe stocks that will double your investment? If so, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss four safe stocks that have a long track record of profitability and can quadruple your money by 2028.

These stocks are a great choice for investors who want to weather the short-term storm and steadily increase their wealth over time.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is the largest bank in the United States by assets and market capitalization, and it is a leading player in many of the world’s most important financial markets.

The company’s scale and scope give it significant advantages over its competitors, and its strong performance in recent years has only added to its stature.

With the domestic economy still chugging along and increasing rates boosting net interest margins, JPMorgan looks well-positioned to capitalize on the broader tailwinds for the financial sector.

Furthermore, the company isn’t becoming less relevant; its most recent earnings report showed that total spending by its customers increased 15% year over year and credit-card loan balances increased by 9% in the quarter.

While JPMorgan may not be as exciting as some other industries right now, its diverse businesses and solid execution show that it remains a powerful force in the global economy.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a safe choice for investors who are looking for a stock that will double their investment.

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest banks in the United States and has a long track record of profitability. The stock is currently trading at $106 per share, and analysts expect it to reach $200 per share by 2028.

AT&T

AT&T is the first company to offer incredibly secure and Double your money, including dividends paid, by 2028.

Its yield as of this past weekend was 6.49%. This would amount to a 39% return from dividends alone over the following six years. AT&T’s beta score for volatility is 0.65.

This indicates that it is around 65% more volatile than the S&P 500 benchmark. For instance, we would anticipate a stock fall of just 0.65% if the S&P 500 fell by 1%.

Since cell phones and cellular services have become needed during the past 20 years, there has been less volatility in the market.

Whatever the state of the U.S. economy or stock markets, AT&T’s wireless customers’ turnover rates have been very stable at around 2% per year for post-paid customers and 1% for prepaid customers, another product they offer.

Also, their customer base of over 86 million post-paid phone subscribers churns (turnover) at only about 1.2% per month which is relatively low compared to other companies in their industry.

AT&T has transformed its business model from a focus on landlines to now being about 70% wireless which has helped shield them from some economic downturns faced by other telecom companies who have not made this transition yet.

The other thing that has helped AT&T weather storms better than its competitors is that it owns its infrastructure including towers and extensive fiber-optic cable networks which helps keep costs down and quality up.

Many other telecom companies must lease this infrastructure from 3rd parties which can be costly when leases need to be renewed every few years and rates go up.

Therefore, AT&T’s mix of cash flow sources provides some stability and makes it less reliant on volatile capital markets for funding, unlike many other companies that don’t have this luxury.

For these reasons among others, we believe that AT&T is a good pick for investors seeking exposure to the telecom sector with a preference for stability and income over growth potential.

Visa

The company’s current dividend yield is 0.66%, and its beta score is 0.84. This indicates that it is around 84% more volatile than the S&P 500 benchmark.

For instance, we would anticipate a stock fall of just 0.84% if the S&P 500 fell by 1%. Visa is a safe choice for investors who are looking for a stock that will double their investment.

The company has a long track record of profitability and is currently trading at $211 per share. Analysts expect it to reach $400 per share by 2028.

Visa is the world’s largest provider of electronic payment services. The company operates in over 200 countries and territories and processed over $6.8 trillion in payments in 2019.

Visa’s products and services allow consumers and businesses to make fast, secure, and convenient digital payments.

The company has a strong competitive advantage due to its scale, network effects, brand recognition, and relationships with financial institutions. Visa is the preferred payment provider for many businesses and consumers around the world.

Visa’s stock has outperformed the market in recent years, and we believe the company has significant upside potential in the long term.

The company is benefiting from secular tailwinds in the payments industry as more businesses and consumers adopt digital payment solutions.

Visa is also investing heavily in new technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence to further enhance its competitive advantages. We believe Visa is a safe choice for investors seeking exposure to the payments industry.

Pfizer

The company’s current dividend yield is 3.43%, and its beta score is 0.96. This indicates that it is around 96% more volatile than the S&P 500 benchmark.

For instance, we would anticipate a stock fall of just 0.96% if the S&P 500 fell by 1%. Pfizer is a safe choice for investors who are looking for a stock that will double their investment.

The company has a long track record of profitability and is currently trading at $36 per share. Analysts expect it to reach $72 per share by 2028.

Pfizer is one of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies with operations in over 150 countries and products available in over 180 countries.

The company develops and markets medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. Pfizer’s products treat a wide variety of conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

The company has a strong competitive advantage due to its large scale, global reach, and R&D capabilities. Pfizer spends around $8 billion per year on research and development which is more than any other pharmaceutical company.

Pfizer’s stock has outperformed the market in recent years, and we believe the company has significant upside potential in the long term. The company is benefiting from strong demand for its products as the global population ages and health awareness increases.

Pfizer is also investing heavily in new product development and has a strong pipeline of potential new drugs.

We believe Pfizer is a safe choice for investors seeking exposure to the pharmaceutical industry.

Other Stocks

According to data from Google Trends, the most popular stocks for investment during the coronavirus pandemic in the United States as of August 2020 are Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), and Facebook (FB).

These companies have all been beneficiaries of the shift to online shopping and communication that has occurred during the pandemic, and their shares have outperformed the broader market.

While there is no guarantee that these companies will continue to be top performers, they are certainly worth considering for any investor looking to profit from the current market conditions.

Most searched for stocks for investing during the coronavirus pandemic in the United States as of August 2020, by average number of monthly searches

The Bottom Line

These are just a few examples of safe stocks that investors can buy to weather the current market volatility and steadily increase their wealth over time.

While there are no guarantees in the stock market, these stocks have a long track record of profitability and are well-positioned to continue growing in the long term.

As always, investors should consult with a financial advisor to discuss their circumstances before making any investment decisions.