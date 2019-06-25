Suits season 9 spoilers: Meghan Markle set for finale as Patrick J Adams return CONFIRMED

The longest-running legal drama has been renewed for a ninth season. But sadly, this will already serve as the series’ final season. Since it’s arrival at USA Network in 2011, the show has already been loved by many. In its current form, it maintained a great reception and audience in its course.

Suits remained to be one of the network’s strongest scripted material as per TV Line

The season nine of SUITS will be the last race of the successful American drama, with Meghan Markle leaving her mark on the show leaving season seven. According to nostalgia, it was confirmed that former star Patrick J. Adams would return, but could Meghan appear next to him?

For the fifth episode of season nine, actor Patrick J Adams, 37, will once again play his role as a formidable lawyer, in scenes that will see him face mentor Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl). dramatic events.

The news of the former star’s return was announced by executive producer Aaron Korsh

Whereas fans of the series that airs on Netflix will be eager to know what has happened between Mike and Rachel since they created their own firm in Seattle. It has not yet been confirmed whether Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who is now married to the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, will return to the series, but Korsh has revealed some clues about Rachel’s role in Mike’s return to the show.

Korsh said: “Since they both left if you take a look throughout season eight and nine, people refer to both Mike and Rachel, even before he comes back.

“When he comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel,” the executive producer explained to Deadline.

“He may or may not be back again. If you know the history of my answers to that question, I’m leading you down a certain answer.”

If the popular character returns for the final episode, could it be that Meghan makes an appearance in some aspect to give a nod to the relationship of Rachel and Mike, giving viewers a full circle conclusion for the suits?

Korsh did explain to the publication: “There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say can I come back, and if she did she would be welcome back here with arms wide open.”

The executive producer did add, however: “But no, I don’t see that happening.”

President of USA Network and SYFY Chris McCumber announced the news in a statement, in which he said: “Suits has played an instrumental role in our network’s DNA for nearly a decade.”

Final Words

Teasing more about the couple’s lives since they left the show, Korsh added he’s not quite sure if the fan favorites would have gone on to have children since their exits. It seems that Patrick’s return for episode five will be the lawyer’s only appearance in the final season of the hit American drama, as Korsh did not confirm the actor’s return at the end. However, there may be a glimmer of hope for fans as Korsh said: “He leaves and we are not sure if he is going to be back or not after he leaves.