Suits Season 9: Complete Schedule for Upcoming Netflix Release

If you are a Netflix user and have been following the suits tv show on Netflix, well there is something that you might not want it to get delay. As you all know about the last and final season of the suit season 9 has been aired and the fans can watch Suits on the USA Network website. You can watch all the previous 8 seasons on amazon prime and Netflix US.

Did You Miss Suits on Television?

I know the feeling when you missed something that you have been waiting for for a long time. Well, for now, the shows just aired in the United States of America but if you haven’t watched yet then you must get the Netflix subscription right away. Yes, you read it right. Netflix gonna get episodes of suits season 9 very soon. For now but nobody knows about the exact schedule of Suits season 9 on Netflix.

Why Did Suits Stop for Further Seasons?

It totally all over that this is the last and final season. The production of the further seasons has been stopped and it will be interesting to see where this going to end and how it’s going to end.

When it started in back 2011, suits didn’t make that much of the buzz but by the time, it gets more and more audience and it became much-loved tv shows in the USA as well as worldwide.

As you saw previously on suits, Mike was last seen in the series getting married to Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) and moving to Seattle. Some of the fans mentioned returning Marke in the final season as she appears in the trailer.

But, the formal co-start Patrick J. Adams confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she would not return. As he said

“For Mike, this is just a trip to New York. There are phone calls with Rachel saying ‘goodbye’ and ‘I love you’ and there’s some acknowledgment that’s she’s still there and a part of this show.”

How to Stream Suits Season 9 Right Now?

For now, they haven’t made it clear about when they going to air suits season 9 on Netflix but for the time being, you can watch suits season 9 The USA Network website and app shortly after airing on TV. Suits season 9 started July 17 on The USA Network and just ended 2 days back.

Suits Season 9 Netflix Release Schedule (and Worldwide)

Netflix was getting all the episodes of the suits at once.but, this time it will be getting one by one episode weekly. Suits season 9 hasn’t got the Netflix originals title yet. On July 18th, Netflix UK confirmed that new episodes will be coming to Netflix UK on Saturdays and here is the complete schedule:

Episode Number US Air Date Netflix Release Date 9×1 17/07/2019 20/07/2019 9×2 24/07/2019 27/07/2019 9×3 31/07/2019 03/08/2019 9×4 07/08/2019 10/08/2019 9×5 14/08/2019 17/08/2019 9×6 21/08/2019 24/08/2019 9×7 04/09/2019 07/09/2019 9×8 11/09/2019 14/09/2019 9×9 18/09/2019 21/09/2019 9×10 25/09/2019 28/09/2019

Which Countries are Included for Release?

The following regions receiving weekly episodes of Suits Season 9 as follows:

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Spain

Other regions will eventually receive Season 9 of Suits but will wait for at least one year until it has aired. Some countries are still waiting for previous episodes.

Australia

Canada

Hong Kong

India

Israel

Italy

Russia

Singapore

Switzerland

Thailand

What Time Will be Available to Stream?

Well, the time totally depends on where you are and the time zone that you follow. The Suits season 9 episodes will be dropping at the midnight (pacific standard time) in the USA. some of the fans in apart location may get the episode by evening the same day. You can check some of the time zones in the below table. If I missed any time zone, then you need to download Netflix and check it in there

Frequently asked Questions | Suits Season 9

Q: Is Suits Season 9 the final season?

A: Yes, it is.

Q: When do the Suits season 9 starts?

A: It is already aired in the USA and there is scheduled for Netflix original.

Q: When will Suits season 9 come on Amazon Prime?

A: Not announced yet.

Bottom Line

I am gonna miss Mike Ross (Patrick J Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) for sure. However, this is gonna be very interesting to see how the final and last season of suits left us.

Share your comments if you have already watched the suits season 9 and if you haven’t then what do you think about the final season, what will happen. Tell us in the comment section below.