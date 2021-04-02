How to Succeed as a Live Streamer

There has never been a better time to become a live streamer than now. After all, the market for this profession continues to grow significantly. In actuality, not only is it expected to grow fifteen-fold and account for at least seventeen percent of internet traffic. But experts expect the market to increase to nearly $150 billion. With popular streaming platforms attracting sizable audiences and social media channels adopting the format, it can be a potentially lucrative career for those willing to join the fold.

However, as the saying goes, nothing that is worth having rarely comes easy. And with so many people vying for attention in this highly competitive industry, it isn’t hard to be overshadowed. Fortunately, it isn’t impossible for even a beginner to succeed. And in this article, we’ll discuss some tips and practices that should help you achieve success as a live streamer.

One of the reasons why many inexperienced streamers fail is they forget to identify their goals before going live. At the end of the day, it is impossible to reach the desired outcome if no clear objectives are defined. So before anything else, make sure that you outline what you hope to achieve as a live streamer. Whether it is to grow your audience, strengthen your bond with your existing followers, or generate more exposure and awareness for your produced content, knowing what you’re looking to accomplish will help you reach your aims much quicker and easier than you would have otherwise.

Determine your content

Once your objectives have been identified, the next step is to determine the type of content to stream. It isn’t feasible to do everything, after all. Nor is there any point in going live if you’re not going to do anything. As such, make sure of the kind of content you want to present to your viewers first. But make sure that it is something that you are passionate about. Not only will you enjoy the experience a lot more if you select an activity that you like but you’ll also keep your audience much more engaged in the process.

Having the right tools is essential in any profession, and live streaming is no exception. Before you even decide to start your career as a streamer, you must first have all of the necessary equipment. From a computer with decently high specifications to handle the programs that you’ll be using to stream to and a good camera to give your audience a clearer picture to closed captioning services by Verbit to help those with hearing disabilities, you’ll improve the viewer experience by investing in everything that you need.

Watch other streamers

Streaming might sound simple, but it is a lot more complex than people realize. There are many things that go into this field, and if you try to tackle it like a bull in a china shop, you’ll only end up making mistakes that could potentially put a premature end to your newfound career. Instead, you can avoid many of the common errors and mishaps of streaming by watching other streamers. Try to engage with them if possible and ask as many questions as you can. Not only can they be a source of valuable information, but they can point you in the right direction if you find yourself a little lost.

Ensure the availability of bandwidth

Not many people realize that an excellent network is necessary for streaming. If your upload speed isn’t up to par, then there’s a good chance that the stream may lag or won’t be viewable by your audience. And if it hurts their experience, which it likely will, then you’ll lose viewers quickly. It is for this reason that you must test your network first and ensure the availability of bandwidth. Don’t hesitate to upgrade your internet package from your ISP if needed. It will make a difference.

Invest in backup equipment

The risk of failure is something that cannot be eliminated entirely from the equation. Even the simplest setups have a chance of crashing. And the last thing that you want to happen is to get cut short during an important stream with no way to go back online. Because of this, it pays to invest in backup equipment. It might cost you a little more than what you were initially expecting to pay, but having a contingency can go a long way in helping you succeed as a streamer. It won’t just show your audience that you’re a professional. But more importantly, it will let them know that you value their viewership.

Respond to your viewers

Streaming is popular primarily because it allows the audience to interact with the streamer. So as much as possible, try to keep an eye out on the comments and learn to respond immediately. These interactions might seem like a minor detail to some. However, communicating with your audience will present you with the opportunity to elevate their engagement and keep them invested in your show.

Pace yourself

Being a streamer takes a lot of work and it is likely that you won’t get everything right the first time around. So don’t be too hard on yourself and pace yourself instead. Take your time to learn the ins-and-outs of streaming and don’t be afraid to make errors. As the saying goes, mistakes have the potential to help you improve so long as you learn from them. It is a lesson and not necessarily a loss that you elevate your skills as a streamer.

Bottom line

As live streaming continues to increase in popularity each day, it comes as no surprise that many are interested in becoming streamers themselves. While it can be a difficult proposition to stand out amidst the crowd and reach out to the intended audience, it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility to do so. With the practices and tips laid out above, you’ll present yourself with more opportunities to grow as a live streamer.