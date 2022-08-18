7 Tips on Styling with Blonde Human Hair Wigs

Changing your hairstyle to something challenging like blonde human hair wigs can be exciting. These are also a fantastic way to add spice and variety to your everyday look.

But before you jump on it, you must know how to style and care for your new blonde human hair wigs. It can also be a little daunting, but with the right tips, you’ll be able to style your wig in no time! Here are some top tips on styling blonde human hair wigs and some attractive styles to try out this year at UNice blonde wigs collection.

What Are Blonde Human Hair Wigs?

First things first, let’s take a look at what blonde human hair wigs are. These are wigs that have been created using natural human hair. The hair is then dyed to achieve the perfect shade of blonde.

This type of wig is often seen as more natural-looking and can be styled in many different ways. They are also very durable than synthetic wigs and can last many years with proper care.

Now that we know what these wigs are let’s look at how to style them…

Choose The Fitting Wig Cap

When styling your blonde human hair wig, the first thing you need to do is choose the correct wig cap. This is the base of the wig that will determine how well your wig stays in place. Below are the three main types of wig caps:

Full lace wig caps: These are made entirely from lace and offer a natural look. They are also very breathable and comfortable to wear.

Front lace wig caps: These have a lace panel at the front and are made from a more durable material at the back. This makes them ideal for those with active lifestyles.

Standard wig caps: These are the most affordable option and are made from stretchy materials that offer a good level of comfort.

Pick The Correct Size

The next step is to pick the right size wig for your head. Wigs come in various sizes, so it’s essential to measure your head before buying one. You can try this out by wrapping a tape measure around your head just above the ears and taking note of the circumference.

Once you have your head measurement, you can consult a size chart to find the right wig size. It’s essential to choose blonde human hair wigs that are not too tight or loose, as this can cause discomfort and affect how it looks.

Choose The Right Style

Now it’s time to pick the right style for your blonde human hair wig. There are various styles to pick from, so scroll down to get some inspiration.

7 Popular Styles to Try with Blonde Human Hair Wigs

There are plenty of styles to try out regarding blonde human hair wigs. Here are some popular options:

1. Short Curly

Now, if you are into short hair, this style is definitely for you. It’s a great way to add extra volume and texture to your look. To style this look, curl your wig using large curlers or hot rollers. Once your hair is curled, finger comb it to break up the curls and give them a more natural look. This will also look fabulous with your new wig!

2. Long And Straight

This is a classic style that never goes out of fashion. It’s also relatively easy to achieve with a blonde human hair wig. Use a flat iron to straighten your hair, and then use a paddle brush to smooth out any flyaways. You can add gentle waves using a curling iron if you want to change your look.

3. Short Straight with Bangs

This is an excellent style for those with round or heart-shaped faces. The straight hair will help to elongate your face, while the bangs will help to frame your features. To style this look, use a flat iron to straighten your hair, and then use a fine-tooth comb to tame any flyaways. You can then trim your bangs to the desired length.

4. Short Water Wave

This style is definitely for you if you are into something much more fun and funky. The short water wave is a great way to add texture and volume to your look. Moreover, it is ideal for those with round or heart-shaped faces. This style can get you and your mood merry in an instant!

5. Straight Blonde Bob with Dark Roots

An extremely super trend to look hot during the chilly weather, the straight blonde bob with dark roots is all you need to keep heads turning. It is easy to achieve and maintain and looks great on everyone. This style is for you if you appreciate a solid hair color with a pop of fun. Further, dark roots can give blonde human hair wigs a more natural look. This style can be tried casually or formally, so it’s great for any occasion.

6. Side Fishtail Blonde Braid

Wouldn’t it be nice to protect your hair and still slay all day? This is where the side fishtail braid comes in. It keeps your hair away from your face while still looking stylish. This style is perfect for those with long hair as it helps showcase your locks’ length. Moreover, no matter how complicated this style may seem, it is pretty easy to achieve. All you need is a little patience and some practice.

7. Long Wave

This is a timeless style that is perfect for those with long hair. It’s also great to add extra volume and texture to your look. To style this look, curl your wig using large curlers or hot rollers. Once your hair is curled, finger comb it to break up the curls and give them a more natural look. You can also use a curling iron to create gentle waves if you want to change your look.

Ready for A Blonde Punch?

These are just a handful of the many styles you can achieve with a blonde human hair wig. So, if you feel like a change or want to add fun and excitement to your look, why not try out a blonde human hair wig? You might be surprised at how much you love it!