Stranger Things season 4: Everything you need to know

The story’s not over yet

Note: contains MAJOR spoilers for Stranger Things seasons 1-3.

If you’re not up to date, look away now.

There are some very important questions that remain pending after the explosive end of the third season of 77 minutes, ‘The Battle of Starcourt’, but not desperate, friends. The Netflix sci-fi horror will return for the fourth season, which means that all those loose ends you’ve been losing sleep on will be resolved, or so we hope.

“We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” director Ross Duffer told Vulture.

Matt Duffer added: “We just have to keep adjusting the story…Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year,”

Ross continued: “They’re going to have to get the f**k out of this town! It’s ridiculous!”

But in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Shawn Levy suggested that the series could go beyond that.

“Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors’ agents.

“The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

David Harbour, who plays Hopper, also spoke to TVLine about the importance of bowing out at the right time.

“We don’t have an open-ended thing like The Walking Dead. There is an end to all these characters,” he said.

“We’re going to give you something fun and then we’re going to get out before we’ve worn out our welcome. We have a specific story that we’re going to tell.”

So, what does the next chapter hold? Here’s everything you need to know about Stranger Things season four.

When will Stranger Things Season 4 air?

There isn’t currently an official release date on the table, but there is a chance that the last season could air in October if the Duffer brothers are following a pattern:

Season one: July 2016

Season two – October 2017

Season three – July 2019

Stranger Things season 4 cast:

The hugely popular series would not be the show it has without its colorful cast, bigger than life, so wait once again for this lot on your screens: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) , Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Robin (Maya Hawke), Joyce (Winona Ryder), Erica (Priah Ferguson), Karen (Cara Buono) and Murray (Brett Gelman).

Stranger Things season 4 spoilers and plot:

The third season concluded with an extremely emotional note when Joyce, Will, and Jonathan packed up their house in Hawkins and jumped in a van with Eleven behind the apparent death of Hopper.

We do not know where they are going, but with a fourth season in the cards, they will return. Regardless of the obstacles that are thrown at them, the gang always finds a way to get together.

There is also a very big change: eleven apparently have lost their powers, unable to even lift their teddy bear from the top shelf of his closet. But we are with Mike. Your psychokinetic skills will return.

Stranger Things season 4 trailer: We’re predicting quite a wait for this one.