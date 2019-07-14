Storm Area 51 Event Latest News, Rumours, & Fun Facts

Area 51- Have you heard about this location before? Well, I recently did when I saw twitter going wild with #area51 tweets. After reading some tweets, I found about the event that is going viral over the internet from Facebook. After doing some research, I was speechless. Wondering why?

Well, would you believe me when I say, more than 500,000 users of Facebook will take part in that event? Hell No! But, shockingly, it’s true. Well, now, do you have any questions in your mind like these …..What is this event? Is it any way related to Area 51? So, that’s why, along with some interesting facts, I am writing this post to make sure you don’t miss any detail related to it.

What is Storm Area 51 Event?

I will come straight to the point, on July 1, Admin of a meme page on Facebook collaborated with a twitch streamer, going by the username of SmyleeKun. Together they created an event titled,” Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us”. As per the description of the event, anyone who wants to attend the event then he/she must travel to Lincoln country, Nevada on September 20, by 3 PM PT.

What is the Primary Objective behind the Storm Area 51 Event?

Well, as per the details are given on the event page, the main objective is to break into the highly secretive and secure military compound of Area 51 facility in Nevada. Besides, if more than half a million people show up at the facility then not even the military have any chance of stopping them

Is it possible to Break into Secure Area 51 Facility?

Do you think that the event is serious? No not at all, my friend. In fact, Jackson Barnes, the mastermind of the event recently wrote,” P.S. Hello U.S. government, this is a joke, and I do not actually intend to go ahead with this plan.” He went on to say that,” I just thought it would be funny and get me some thumbsy uppies on the Internet. I’m not responsible if people decide to actually storm secret facility in Nevada.”

What the Authorities have to Say?

US Airforce spokeswoman, Laura McAndrews recently spoke to the Washington Post. In the interview, she said that the authorities are aware of the event. Although she was not able to speak on the security matter for obvious reasons but still she issued a warning to everyone who wants to enter into the secure facility.

#3 FUN FACTS OF AREA 51

1. It has Many Names

Although, most of you probably know this secure base like Area 51 but according to CIA, its name is Homey Airport and Groom Lake. However, at least in one of the documents of Vietnam var, CIA did refer to the place as Area 51. Moreover, the airspace of AREA 51 is known as Restricted Area 4808 North.

2. It Didn’t Existed Until 2013.

Before 2013, this secret base didn’t existed anywhere in the Map. However, because of the Freedom of Information Act in 2005, the CIA had to finally acknowledge the existence of Area 51.

3. Entertainment Options Were Slim

As you might already be aware of the fact that Area 51 was a remote location which means there was no access to any radio signals. So, to fulfil the entertainment quotient for the staff, the authorities installed a tennis court & bowling alley.

Frequently Asked Questions | Area 51

Q- What is Area 51?

A- For those of you who don’t know, Area 51 is a highly classified base of United States Air Force, in Nevada, California.

Q- What is So unique about Storm Area 51 Event?

A- The notes given in the description of the event page refers that “If we naruto run” “we can move faster than their bullets. Here, Naruto is referred to a longest running anime.

Q- Can I see the secure base in Nevada?

A- Yes, as of 2018, you can get the sighting of Area 51 from the Google Maps.

Q- When will the event take place?

A- Well, the marked date of the event is September 20, 2019.

Final Words

To sum up I would say that breaking into a secure US facility is not a Joke. So, I think that even if more than a million people try to invade the area, it will not be possible for them to break the security protocol. Besides, do let me know your views on AREA 51 & the latest viral trend of storming a secure base in Nevada.