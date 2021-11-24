5 Tips on How To Stop Premature Greying Of Hair – 2021 Guide

As the years go by, our hair loses its natural pigment and begins to turn gray or completely white. Many people get frustrated by this phenomenon, especially if it happens too soon. Truth be told, there are many boys and girls who face white hair for the first time in their teens. It can be really detrimental to the already critical self-esteem in that period of life. Many will start using hair dye at this point so that they can cover it up, and others will try to pull out the few white hairs they have.

Sometimes we can do nothing against our genetics and natural predisposition to such phenomena. It’s just us, people are different, we all have something that makes us different from others.

If you remember that your parents had gray hair when you were a child, the hereditary factor will probably work for you as well. In most situations, it is better to know how to deal with the condition, rather than trying to prevent it.

However, it is not impossible to make this process slower. There are therapies with which you can enjoy the natural color of your hair longer, which do not include going to the hairdresser every two weeks. At Kiierr you can read more information about available treatments for this problem.

However, we would advise you not to see this as a big problem, but as a part of your life that you can control to some degree.

Premature hair whitening depends on many factors, and we mentioned only the genetic one. However, it is good to know that certain diseases and health conditions can affect the reduction of melanin. Some therapies can also lead to this condition. It happens that people grow white hair after chemotherapy or treatment for alopecia before the body stabilizes and a balance is established. Age is also an important factor because no matter how young you feel in your soul, physical aging is inevitable. Of course, we must not forget that both stress and fear can result in such a phenomenon.

The question is if there is a way to prevent it? We will consider some of the possible options below:

1. Take your vitamins throughout the day

If you are deficient in vitamins B6, B12, D, or E, one of the results may be early whitening of the hair. There is a great connection between vitamins and the quality of hair and skin, but also nails, which have been scientifically proven many times. Therefore, if you are aware that you are not eating quality food, it is good to commit to supplements, especially if you notice that your physical appearance is changing. You may not regain your full color, but you will certainly not turn white when you are young. Get enough iron and good cholesterol to get those vitamins where they are most needed.

2. Control your intake of antioxidants

They are very important because they prevent the damage that free radicals can do. Oxidative stress can affect pigment loss, especially if the level of free radicals in your body is too high. In addition, this condition is a risk for the development of other diseases and conditions, so react in time if you constantly feel bad and enrich your diet with ingredients that contain antioxidants. Of course, overdoing it can have bad results too, so the secret is in controlled intake.

3. Go to your doctor appointments regularly

Today we live with a lot of health conditions, and if we don’t control them, they will eventually do some damage to our bodies. So, if you are aware of some disease or condition, don’t leave it untreated. Sometimes, you will feel really good and it won’t affect your overall health, but it will slowly change the way you appear, including your hair. If you have hormone problems, autoimmune disease, decreased immunity, and similar conditions, check with your doctor before they take control of you.

4. Covid-19 may be the cause

One of the many symptoms of this insidious disease is Post-Covid Syndrome. This happens to people who have had symptoms, but also to those who have had asymptomatic cases. Many have reported changes in hair quality, hair loss, or discoloration to their doctors. Of course, this does not happen to everyone, but if there is no other reason, and you have undergone Covid-19 last year, the changes in the hair can be a result of this systemic disease, but also of the medical treatment you have undergone. The good thing is that with supplements and discipline, you will be able to restore your hair to its old state.

5. There are also natural treatments

Not all people are fans of using kitchen ingredients on their hair, but still, we will mention this because someone can use it. Some people swear that if you massage the scalp with black seed oil and then apply it to the hair, the color will start to regenerate. Some use a hair mask with henna, which is pigmented, egg, and yogurt. This is a practical hair coloring. Those with dark hair can also use a coffee wash to refresh the color. Supposedly, rosemary and sage tea can help to cover the white hairs and nourish them from the inside, so that they can be of the same quality as the rest of the hair. You can drink the tea or use it once a week to rinse your hair. However, we understand if you are skeptical about natural methods because they are not for everyone and that is a fact, but it is worth mentioning.

If you know the cause of this condition, it will be much easier to treat it. You can also consult a doctor or your hairdresser. But do not forget that Hollywood is now promoting just this natural look, so if you do not have many options, be a trend yourself. It will have a very positive effect on self-acceptance and self-confidence, so you will realize that there is nothing wrong with graying your hair.