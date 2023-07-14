6 Must-Know Steps After You Get Arrested in Colorado

Being arrested in Colorado is the last thing you want. It’s not only shocking but can also change your life forever. You suddenly feel disoriented and don’t know what’s going to happen to you and what you should do moving forward.

When you are placed under arrest, it’s usually because the police have witnessed criminal activity or believe that you committed a crime. Once you are arrested, it’s important to remember to stay calm and not fight the officers, then carefully think about your options.

To make sure you’re prepared in case something like this ever happens, here are some steps to take following your arrest.

Page Contents













1. Hire an Attorney

The very first thing you need to consider is to hire an attorney. Don’t wait around thinking that the police officers will simply look at you and think you wouldn’t be capable of committing a crime, then let you go like nothing happened. Now it’s time to act.

Consult a criminal defense attorney in your area about the arrest. Lawyers spend years learning what to do in these situations, and they also have experience in dealing with such cases over time. So, they will be able to tell you what might happen during the process and what defenses you might use.

Don’t forget to retain a criminal defense attorney as soon as possible. This could work in your favor, especially if the legal expert discovers details that the police may have missed, and that might help your case.

Make sure you don’t wait too long. Prosecutors do their best to act quickly and find any possible evidence that can be used against you. In Colorado, there is a 6-month – 5-year time limit for misdemeanor charges. Felony charges, like kidnapping, murder, and treason, don’t have any statutory time limit. So, you should hire a criminal defense attorney such as the ones from this website, as soon as possible to help you with your case.

2. Stay Calm

It’s normal to panic when you get arrested, even if you haven’t done anything illegal and you know it. But you shouldn’t let this panic influence the way you act or make decisions. Panicking does no good in this scenario, and it may actually lead to great mistakes. For instance, you may say or do things that will hurt your case later.

Do your best to stay calm and think rationally. It will not only look better but also help you make sure you take the right steps and that you do not do anything without consulting your attorney first. Also, give yourself reassurance by telling yourself that your attorney will know what to do and that if you’re innocent, your legal expert will know exactly how to prove this.

3. Don’t Think That You’ll Be Found Guilty

Whether it’s because you have no faith in the legal system or because you just don’t know how to defend yourself, you may instantly assume that you will be found guilty. But even if you get arrested, you cannot know whether the government will be able to prove its case against you or not, especially when there is no evidence available.

If you hire a good criminal defense attorney, they will properly investigate the case, check the evidence the government has, and find flaws in the government’s case.

4. Bear in Mind that the Police Report May Not Have All the Information

When a police report is created, it contains a summary of how the government will proceed moving forward to prove its case. But this doesn’t always contain all of the relevant information about the case and may be incomplete. The police report is only created when an arrest is made by the officer.

Usually, there might be witnesses that were not interviewed by the police and that might have relevant information that was not included in the report. This information may be very important as it could help prove your innocence.

5. Do Not Plead Guilty

When you have your first court appearance, you may plea guilty out of fear, or because you think doing this would lead to a less severe charge for what you are suspected of. But being arrested for a crime is not the same as being guilty of committing a crime.

Instead of pleading guilty, you should enter a better plea agreement with the prosecutor. Some factors could also lead to the establishment of a lack of evidence in this case, which could then result in a charge dismissal.

If you plead guilty, you will spend more time dealing with the case, and it may also affect your future.

The plea deal often seems convenient. You can confess to the crime for a lighter sentence, and in the heat of the moment, you may be tempted to do it. Many police officers will try to convince you to sign this deal as well, as the case can come to an end and it also makes it easier for them to deal with the situation. Even though plea deals are convenient at times, you should not rush to accept one, because it may not always be in your best interest.

Never agree to a plea deal without an attorney being there to advise you on what to do. Your lawyer will know whether this is a good decision or not.

6. Don’t Act Like This Will Be Dropped or Just Go Away

Even if you know that you are not guilty, the authorities may not believe the same thing. They have to keep you until all charges are dropped against you – otherwise, you have no choice but to accept what is happening until you’re able to prove your innocence. Even if you explain the events or the fact that you did not participate in the case, the case will not just be dropped.

It will take some time, but you have to fight for your freedom and prove that you are not guilty. This can all be achieved with the help of a criminal defense attorney.

Final Thoughts

If you’re ever arrested in Colorado, you should follow these steps. Just make sure to contact experienced criminal defense attorneys and you should be able to prove your innocence.