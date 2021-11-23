How to Stay Connected With Friends When Living Far Apart

Being apart from friends is hard. Whether you’re in a different country, city, or even just a few suburbs over, it can be heart-wrenching. The best relationships are the ones that are nurtured with time and love. You can still stay connected with friends living far away by using these simple tricks to make your conversations meaningful and your relationship strong.

With the rise of social media, it’s never been easier to keep in touch with friends and family. You can see a friend from high school who moved away from the other side of the world as soon as they post a new photo. It might seem like there’s nothing wrong with this, but there is. In many cases, social media replaces genuine face-to-face conversations and interactions. This can be especially true when you live far apart from your loved ones. Here are some ways to stay connected with friends and family that don’t involve screens or distance!

Be supportive

One way to stay connected is to show your friend your support and attention when they’re away. The social media hack is a really simple way to stay in touch with friends. You can post a photo of yourself and a friend to Facebook, and when you receive comments, don’t unfriend your friend! You can ask the person who commented why they commented. Then, respond to the comment with a positive comment about the photo. Share the compliments you receive with your friend so they know you’re keeping an eye out for them and wishing them a happy birthday. Let your friend know you’re thinking about them.

So many people forget to communicate their appreciation to their friends for the kindness, love, and affection they’ve given to them.

Stay active on social media

Being a part of social media can bring you closer to the people you care about. Posting a status update about your location and where you are going can really give them a taste of your life. Take advantage of photo-sharing features like Instagram and Snapchat to share your memories. You can even create a story using Instagram stories, which is a collection of images that lasts for only 24 hours. This is a great way to stay in touch with your friends even when you can’t meet up in person. The time it takes you to post a story is minimal compared to the time you spend messaging them.

Have a shared hobby or interest

Whether it’s wine tasting, cross-stitching, or traveling, take some time to find common interests or a shared hobby. If you don’t have a shared hobby, think about activities you both enjoy, like an occasional game of Monopoly or rewatching the latest season of Friends (even if you’ve already seen it all). Find out if there are any classes or courses you can take that are similar. Whether it’s taking a self-defense class together or cooking a meal together, finding a hobby you can enjoy together and develop will be a fun thing to do every week. If you and your friends enjoy lighthearted jokes, you can try looking for some fun apps, like Ownage Pranks’ funny soundboard so there’s never a dull moment when you get together.

Listen to each other

During any one-on-one time, pay attention to what your friend is saying and ask follow-up questions about what they’re talking about. You can also ask them about what they are looking forward to in the future and listen to their hopes and dreams. These are important details about their life, and the more you know, the closer you are to them.

If you only talk to your friends once or twice a month, then this is a great way to stay in touch with them. Friends tell their stories to each other, so you can know what your friends are doing.

Schedule a time to see each other, even virtually

Although there is a high demand for video calling and video chatting apps like FaceTime, Google Hangouts, and Skype, there is no substitute for actually seeing the other person, especially when it comes to a face-to-face conversation. Skype is the best app for making long-distance friendships stronger. If you are friends with a fellow citizen who lives in a different country, it is likely that you would want to be in constant communication with them. It makes sense that you would want to see each other in person as often as possible.

Share photos and stories with one another

Facebook is one of the simplest ways to stay connected with friends. Sharing photos and stories is a great way to pass the time, have fun, and feel closer to your friends. Even better, when you send photos and stories, you share your moments with friends in your city, state, or around the world. The things that are most meaningful to you on Facebook are the most likely to be meaningful to the people you love.

Try using video chat for a more personal connection

Today, technology makes it possible for you to stay connected with friends and family even if they live far away. FaceTime, Skype, and Facebook’s apps make video chatting easy. Just add friends to your “device book” to create a group video call. You can even create a private room to talk. FaceTime allows you to see the person’s face on the screen. It even has a camera that transmits a real-time video feed of the person on the other end, so you can watch the person and share your facial expressions, gestures, and more. You can also set up an audio call that creates a one-way communication. Make sure the person you’re calling hears and understands you.

Keep the conversation going with emotional support and encouragement

Before you start a new project or make a big change in your life, set aside time to be in communication with a friend. Share the end goal, or share your emotions and excitement about something new you’re about to start. This type of communication will help your friend to get a real sense of your emotions and the things that are most important to you.

Express your admiration for your friend with positive body language

Be careful about how you conduct yourself in conversation with your friend. Don’t be too friendly, or boast too much about yourself. Instead, make your body language consistent with the fact that you are admiring your friend. You don’t want to appear too judgmental, and you don’t want to give your friend the impression that you are criticizing their actions or decisions.

