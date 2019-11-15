It’s November & several new pre-black Friday offers are already live on the internet. Out of all the orders, one that caught my attention is a Star Wars game.

Can you guess? Well, if you’re thinking it to be Star Wars Jedi fallen order than you’re 100% correct. Although this game is yet to be released, there is an ongoing offer that gives you the freedom to pre-order this game at an exclusive price.

Interested, right?

Well, then continue reading the post to find out more about it:

Don’t startle me by saying you’re not aware of the release date of the game. Well, if you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan, then, there isn’t any way you can forget about it.

However, in case, you know about it, well, it’ll be releasing this Friday on the 15th of November. But on which platforms this Star Wars game will be releasing? Well, in April 2019, the makers revealed that Star Wars Jedi fallen order will release for Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, & PlayStation 4.

Star Wars Jedi fallen order premise

Before telling you about the latest offer, I’m writing down the premise of the upcoming Star Wars game for those who don’t have any idea about it. So, let’s proceed:

In this game, as a player, you’ve to take full control of Cal Kestis to make sure you survive from Empire & the Inquisitor. the Second Sister. Its gameplay is like yet another action-adventure game where you have to use the built-in mechanism to jump into a situation. In combat, you must fight your opponents using your 3 main abilities such as Force “Push”, Force “Pull”, and Force “Slow”.

Star Wars Jedi fallen order Black Friday deal

Enough with the talk, now is the time for me to reveal the latest offer with the discounted price. Well, with the latest offer, you’ll get an exclusive discount of £15. After availing this offer, you’ll bet able to get this game at the price of £39.99 which is way lower than the original pricing of £54.99 on steam.

Isn’t it great?

But now’s the main question – ‘How to get this deal?’ Well, to avail this, you don’t have to do anything special, just follow these steps:

1). First of all, go to this website of Quidco & create a new account using your email id.

2). Now, head over to the buying page of Star Wars Jedi fallen order & pre-order the game.

3). That’s it. You’re all set to get 3% exclusive discount from the game & £15 bonus on Quidco for a new account.

Frequently Asked Question | Star Wars Jedi fallen order

Q – Can I avail this offer for an Xbox Purchase?

A – Yeah, absolutely. In fact, the best thing about this offer is that it’s available for all the 3 platforms on which the game is releasing.

Q – What if I want to buy any other game? Can I avail of this offer on the purchase of any other game?

A – Well, as of now, you can avail this offer with the purchase of Star Wars game, Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield game.

Q – What’s the last date to avail this offer?

A – Preorder this game before 30th November otherwise you’ll the opportunity to get it at such low price.

Takeaways

That’s all for now. I hope this post helped you in saving some bucks for you. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, I suggest you avail this offer ASAP, otherwise, you might regret your decision of waiting too much later. Now, if you’ve any other questions regarding the offer, do let me know in the comments section given below. I will try to provide a solution ASAP.