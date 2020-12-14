5 Best Sports Betting Apps For Real Money – 2020 Guide

The sports betting industry has been around for decades, but the industry has taken an enormous step forward with the launch of mobile sportsbook apps. The mobile betting app industry continues to grow, and new operators are consistently looking to join the crowded and competitive industry.

This site will look at all of the industry’s sports betting apps and break down each of the sites. Our goal is to provide the five best sports betting apps for real money, and five apps continue to stand out.

These offshore sports betting sites accept players from the United States and offer a safe and enjoyable betting experience. If the site is being reviewed and mentioned on our site, you can be sure that it is a legal option.

One of the questions that you might be wondering is, “What should I look for in sports betting app?” and that will be covered in this article. There are plenty of areas to examine, but we have broken down all of the essential information.

What Should I Look For in a Sports Gambling App?

With so many sports betting apps available in this industry, it can be overwhelming to pick the best one to use. This shouldn’t be seen as a burden, though, and should be seen as an excellent opportunity to choose a great app.

The best betting apps should stand out from the rest of the pack, although there will be plenty of similarities in the industry. When looking for a sports gambling app, there are some different categories that you will want to take a close look at.

Most of this information can be found before you even sign up for a sports betting app, and it’s good to compare before you settle on one. Below are some things to keep in mind when looking at the best betting apps in the legal online sports betting industry:

Bonuses/Promotions

When you are shopping around to look for a sports gambling app, looking for a site with the best bonuses/promotions is a great way to start. Deposit bonus codes are available for many sports betting apps, which can get you off to a great start in the industry.

There will be several different forms of bonuses or promotions available in the industry, and you need to choose the most comfortable one. Some bettors will want a deposit match, while others will want to take advantage of an offered risk-free bet.

Banking Options

Another area that you want to focus on is the banking process that is offered at each site. Banking processes work very similarly throughout the online gaming industry, but some sites provide some better options.

Traditionally, credit/debit card payments were the most common deposit method offered, but that has shifted in recent years. PayPal and other online banking options are now accepted, and you can even find some sites that accept cryptocurrency as well.

This is really a matter of personal preference, and you need to find sports betting app with the banking options that will meet your needs.

Security

Since you will be sharing your personal information with these sites when signing up, you want to make sure that you choose a safe and secure site. We will never recommend a site that isn’t secure, but some of the top betting apps will offer additional layers of safety and security.

When signing up, some of the top sports betting apps will give you a chance to add an additional layer of security, such as a two-step login process. This will ensure that no one else can use your credentials to log in to your account.

Customer Service

Most bettors don’t consider when choosing a sports betting app is the customer service department. The chances are high that you will eventually encounter a problem that will require help from the customer service, and you want to find the best option.

Live chat is a popular way to get in touch with customer service, sending an email. The best customer service departments will have an answer back to you within 24 hours or even sooner, depending on the contact method.

Legality

You will only find online legal sports betting sites recommended at this site, so that should help you as you check out the legality portion. Be sure to check and see where each site holds an operating license, as that is the only area that they are legally able to operate.

Don’t even choose a site that is not legal to accept your business as it could lead to problems for you in the long run.

Five Best Sports Betting Apps

Looking at all of the available sports betting apps in the industry could be overwhelming, but we have identified the five best sports betting apps. Even more important is that all five of these are the best legal mobile sportsbooks apps, and all of them are ready to accept your bets right now.

There are some differences between the sites, especially when it comes to the bonus offers available. Here is a brief overview of each site and the deposit bonus codes that you will see available.

1. BetNow

BetNow offers a 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, one of the best offers available. This site also accepts a wide range of credit cards as a form of deposit. BetNow is one of the most trustworthy sports betting apps on the market, and it also offers great odds on parlay wagers.

2. MyBookie.Ag

MyBookie.Ag also offers a 100 percent first deposit bonus up to $1,000, matching the offer from BetNow. This is one of the most popular brands in the industry, and it continues to grow. MyBookie offers a large number of betting options with a long list of banking options as well.

3. Bovada

Bovada is well known for accepting bettors from the United States, and this operator has casual betting odds available. The bonus offer from Bovada is a 50% first deposit match up to $250.

4. SportsBetting

SportsBetting has a welcome bonus of a 50% first deposit match up to $1,000. What is great about SportsBetting is that this operator accepts cryptocurrency, which will increase the number of banking options available to you.

5. BetOnline.Ag

BetOnline.Ag also accepts crypto payments, and this operator is known for its fast and easy payouts. BetOnline.Ag has a first deposit bonus of 50% up to $1,000, which is a great way to boost your account before even making your first bet.

Sports Betting Apps vs. Online Betting Sites

When the online sports betting industry first got started, all of the bettings was done through internet websites. Those websites still exist today, but now the most popular way to bet on sports is through sports betting app.

A majority of bettors would agree that using a sports betting app is much easier than trying to use a computer and pull up a sports betting site. The online betting sites might have more features and more options, but it’s hard to beat the simplicity that a sports betting app provides.

One of the most significant advantages of using a sports betting app is making a bet quickly. This is especially important if you are looking to make an in-play wager on a sporting event.

Another positive is that things are usually laid out much smoother on a mobile app, and things won’t be overwhelming when looking for games to bet on. Tabs are available, and it is easy to navigate through these mobile apps.

Sports betting apps continue to evolve and improve as well, and that will make using a sports betting app even better going forward. Online betting sites will continue to be an option, but the app just has too many advantages to ignore using sports betting.

Conclusion

The legal online sports betting industry continues to grow, and operators continue to launch throughout the world. This means that there are more options for sports bettors, which is a huge benefit when finding the best options.

Betting online is now much more comfortable with the release of mobile sportsbook apps, and there is no longer a need to log on to a computer to do the betting. You can get in on the action from your mobile phone, and all of the banking and signup processes can be completed that way as well.

There are some differences between the operators that offer sports betting, and you should always shop around before selecting a site. This is a great time to get involved in the sports betting industry, and using one of the five sites listed above is a great way to go.