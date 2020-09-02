How to Spend Your Weekend At the Beach

Is there anything more fun than going to the beach? Well… probably, but when it comes to days out not a lot can beat it. After all, how many places can you enjoy extreme water sports, spend time with your family, get lost in a good book, and get a suntan all in the same day? Very few.

With so much to pack in, it can be hard to know how to plan a trip to the beach. Here are some pointers on how to enjoy your next trip to the coast – with everything from planning to the activities you can do when you’re there. Let’s check them out!

Planning your trip

The first and most important step of spending your weekend at the beach is a bit of prior planning. Before you decide how you’re going to fill the time, you need to decide where you’re actually going to go!

Accommodation

So, you’ve got an idea of where you want to go for the weekend. But you arrive and there’s nowhere to stay. Disaster! Be sure that you book your accommodation weeks or months in advance. At the most popular beach destinations, things can get sold out quite quickly. Most good beaches have a range of nearby accommodations to suit all budgets – whether you’re a budget backpacker looking to camp, or a luxury lover in need of a spa weekend!

Weather

This one is harder to plan for – but be sure to check the weather before you go so you can make alternative arrangements if it’s going to be raining. Choose a beach with lots nearby!

Of course, if it’s going to be sunny there’s no need to worry about that. But be sure to pack sunscreen, a hat, sunglasses, and a parasol to keep you protected from the sun!

Chilling Out

As the waves lap against the shore and you feel the sun on your skin, it can be hard to think of much else other than going to sleep. Beaches are a great place to chill and disconnect from everyday life. So don’t feel that you need to pack loads in! Here are three great ways to chill out.

Take a picnic

Going to the beach with family and friends? A picnic is a lovely way to enjoy each other’s company with nothing more than good conversation and tasty food. Take a Bluetooth speaker with you so that you can enjoy some great tunes while you’re at it!

Read a book

When everyone’s finished eating and has gone for a swim or an afternoon nap, it might be the time to dig out that book you’ve been wanting to read for ages. Summer and beach reads have become really popular in recent years and there’s nothing to distract you from getting lost in the plot of your novel.

Stand up paddleboarding

Now, stand up paddleboarding balances on the line between chilled out and a fun sport/workout. It depends on you which it should be! The low impact sport offers a full-body workout, however, many paddleboarders just enjoy the feeling of being out in the open water and having a unique perspective on their surroundings. SUP yoga is a beach activity that will help you find a feeling of inner peace. Don’t forget to wear a Coast Guard approved life jacket recommended by Gilisports!

Having Fun!

We’re not saying the activities we’ve already mentioned aren’t fun. However, these ones are just that little more taxing on the body. But you’ll be rewarded in a big way!

Surfing

If you’re looking for something a little more intense than stand up paddleboarding, why not give surfing a go? One of the most popular watersports in the world, it’s not only good for your fitness, balance, and flexibility but your mental health too. Surfing will lead you to travel to more beaches in search of the perfect wave – whether that’s in your own backyard or on the other side of the world!

Water sports

While grouping all water sports doesn’t really do them justice, these are a great way to enjoy the beach. Parasailing will give you a rush as you soar over the waters below attached to a parachute, while scuba diving and snorkeling will let you get up close and personal with the magical marine life that lives under the water. Sea kayaking is a great way to explore caves and hidden beaches, while flyboarding will literally blow your mind!

Traveling to the beach with kids

Last but not least, traveling to the beach with kids requires some different activities that will keep their entertainment. Have you thought about these?

Building a sandcastle

Kids love building things, and were better than the beach to indulge that? Dig down until you find water and build the base of your castle. Use a bucket and spade to make it bigger, then let the kids’ imaginations run wild as they make their castle into something from a fairytale. Oh, and don’t forget to Instagram it!

Playing sports

For big groups of family and friends, beaches can double up as sports fields. So, pack the bat and ball or the soccer goals and get ready to get competitive! It’s a great way for everyone to have fun and run off that picnic from earlier!