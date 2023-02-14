10 Best Sonyliv Web Series to Watch While Travelling

If you love to travel, you may want to check out some of these Sonyliv Web Series. These shows will make you feel like you are on a vacation without spending too much money.

The first on our list is Scam 1992. This popular Indian web series has garnered many attentions after it debuted on Sony Liv.

1. Scam 1992

Based on the book by Debashis Basu and Sucheta Dalal, Scam 1992 is a web series that revisits the infamous securities scam of India. It tells the story of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who took the Indian market to dizzying heights and then caused its catastrophic downfall.

It also reveals the systemic flaws of the country’s banking sector, a problem that has left millions of people with no job and has resulted in numerous bank frauds. Besides, it exposes the issue of bill discounting by banks that flouted RBI guidelines and advanced funds to corporates without ensuring they were genuine or conforming to the bank’s rules.

SonyLiv launched the web series in October 2020.

2. Maharani​

If you’re looking for a good series to watch while travelling, then Maharani is the perfect choice. It’s a series that will take you to the magical world of witches, demons and vampires.

You will fall in love with the cast, the story and the journeys they go on. It’s a fun way to spend time with your friends and family.

It also teaches you to be open to new experiences and cultures. It’s a safe show for kids to watch.

3. Undekhi

Undekhi is a crime thriller based on a real-life incident. The series revolves around a powerful family that commits heinous crimes and tries to hide them from the authorities.

The first season of Undekhi was a huge hit among Indian audiences thanks to its understated narrative and moral questions. It reimagined the idea of good winning over evil, in a world where it is impossible to ignore the fact that powerful people have an uncanny ability to get away with murder and corruption.

4. JL50

JL50 is a thriller that revolves around the concept of time travel. It has a perfect blend of technology, emotion and heroism.

The story of the web series starts off with a CBI officer, Shantanu Das (Abhay Deol), who is tasked to investigate a plane crash in northern Bengal that took place 35 years ago. However, when a scientist suggests that the plane was time-traveled, Abhay refuses to believe it.

5. A Simple Murder

When you’re travelling, you always want to be entertained. Fortunately, Sonyliv has a lot of great content to offer.

The latest web series to hit the screens is A Simple Murder, directed by Sachin Pathak. It stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Priya Anand and other actors.

6. Salt City

Salt City tells the story of a family that relocated from Lucknow to Mumbai. The series explores the effects of generational differences and shifting perspectives on families.

It has a strong storyline and a gripping cast. It takes you through the journey of the Bajpai family, as they explore their past, deal with a bitter present and unravel a promising future.

7. A Discovery of Witches

In this supernatural drama based on the books of Deborah Harkness’s All Souls trilogy, we’re introduced to a world where vampires, witches and daemons share power and live in peace. But that peaceful coexistence is threatened when historian Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) discovers a bewitched manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library, and it forces her back into the world of magic.

A Discovery of Witches’ Season 3 follows a young and determined Diana Bishop (Palmer) as she attempts to unravel the secrets that the book, Ashmole 782, holds about magical creatures.

8. Alex Rider

Alex Rider is the main character in a series of books by bestselling author Anthony Horowitz. The first book, Storm breaker, introduces the teen spy to readers and sets the tone for his adventures.

After his uncle Ian Rider dies, the teenage boy Alex Rider is forced into the world of MI6, a British international intelligence service. He is a secret agent, and has been working for the agency since the age of fourteen.

9. The Haunting of Hill House

The Haunting of Hill House follows a family of siblings who, as children, grew up in a haunted mansion. Their paranormal experiences continue to haunt them as adults, and they must confront the ghosts of their past in order to move forward.

While the show’s ghosts are frightening and unsettling, it also doesn’t fall into cliched horror tropes, focusing instead on complex relationships between the mysterious events in Hill House and the psyches of its characters.

10. The Vampire Diaries

The Vampire Diaries is a supernatural teen drama that follows Elena Gilbert, an orphaned teenager who moves to Mystic Falls with her aunt and brother. The town is filled with supernatural history, and when Elena meets Stefan and Damon Salvatore, their lives are changed forever.

It’s easy to see why this show was a hit with teens, and why it was followed by a number of spin-offs. Although it’s not for everyone, it does have a lot of great characters and a strong, believable supernatural setting.

SonyLiv has some of the best content to watch, they have started producing web series, movies that are highly watchable in Asia or outside of it, in this article we have mentioned the most watched series for you.