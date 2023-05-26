5 Awesome Songs for Every Level Guitarist

One of the most exciting parts of learning guitar is playing the songs that you love. However, to ensure a good experience, use guitar tab sheet music appropriate for your skill level. Here are four awesome guitar songs for every level of guitarist.

Top 5 Beginner Guitar Songs

Just because you’re a beginner doesn’t mean you can’t play amazing music. Here we’ve chosen to highlight a classic, a classical piece, a pop piece, a Latin song, and a radio hit that you can pick up easily.

1.’The Sound of Silence’ by Simon & Garfunkel

This classic song might seem complicated, but there are easier versions of guitar tab sheet music out there with only four of the most basic chords. It’s fingerpicking vs. strumming, which could be a little easier to catch onto at first. The advantage of starting with this song is that you can then progress to slightly harder versions with walk-downs, and different picking and strumming patterns.

2. ‘Mademoiselle from Armentières’

This traditional British song is simple, and its easiest version has only a few chords in C major. It’s a humorous little song that will entertain anyone who hears you play it. You can’t have it any easier than that.

3. ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ by Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes is an obvious choice for pop songs featuring guitar. After all, he plays acoustic guitars in many of his hits. His songs are a great place to start. Most novice guitar tab sheet music for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” only has four chords and is moderately paced.

4. ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi

This Latin song quickly became a hit in both the English and Spanish-speaking worlds. With only four chords, it’s a great intro to Latin guitar music. While it can seem fast, you have plenty of time to switch chords, so you’ll catch on quickly.

‘Love Me Do’ by The Beatles

Not only is this a fun and popular song to play for your friends and family, but it’s a very easy one. The song only starts with two chords and an additional one is added in the bridge. An added plus is you get to play songs from The Beatles.

Top 5 Intermediate Guitar Songs

The intermediate level is awesome because you can start to learn more difficult versions of your beginner songs, as well as incorporate new songs into your repertoire.

1.’American Pie’ by Don MacLean

You can find guitar tab sheet music for this American classic with seven chords. The chord progressions are closer together than in beginning pieces, but that just comes with practice. A classic song that everyone should know and great to play at gatherings and parties to get friends & family singing along.

2. ‘Wiegenlied (Lullaby)’ by Johannes Brahms

Who doesn’t love an acoustic lullaby? This classical song has eight chords and some are fairly difficult, but the tempo is slower and you have time to make the switch. Once you have it down, it will sound like an advanced piece.

3. ‘Thinking Out Loud’ by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran is another great modern artist to play on guitar. Not only are his songs so good, but they also tend to be more relaxed tempo-wise. You can purchase guitar tab sheet music with fewer chords than other intermediate songs and will be easy to catch onto.

4. ‘Bésame Mucho’ by Consuelo Velázquez

The intermediate version of this catchy Latin classic is in A Minor and has 14 chords, with a quicker tempo. This makes it more of an intermediate-advanced piece. It’s perfect for the intermediate guitarist who is looking for a challenge and loves Latin music.

5. ‘Every Breath You Take’ by The Police

A classic ballad by a classic band from a time where ballads were rampant. This one though stands the test of time and is great for intermediates to grow and learn and transition to more advanced guitar songs. Though this song sounds simple, it’s deceptively more complex when playing.

Top 5 Advanced Guitar Songs

More advanced guitarists can appreciate intermediate songs, but graduating to advanced will increase confidence and skill level all at once. These songs are guaranteed to give guitarists a challenge.

1.’Hallelujah’ by Leonard Cohen

When searching for guitar tab sheet music for this song, look for a fingerstyle version. While written in G major, the chords are nothing too difficult, but the fingerpicking is what will give you a workout for your mind and fingers.

2. ‘Für Elise’ by Ludwig van Beethoven

While there are easier arrangements of this song, the advanced version is a true masterpiece. Written in A Minor and played by fingerpicking, it is sure to impress anyone you play it for.

3. ‘Celebrity’ by IU

This popular K-pop song is in A major. Most advanced versions have eight chords, and they aren’t extremely difficult, either. You can play around with the fingerplay to make this lean more toward intermediate or more advanced. As you can see, you can find guitar tab sheet music for any piece you could ever want to learn, including K-pop.

4. ‘Danza Paraguaya’ by Agustin Barrios Mangoré

This song is a super classic when it comes to Latin guitar music. You can find versions for one or two guitars, normally in the key of D Major. Whether you decide to go it alone or play it with a friend, you’ll fall in love with this one.

5. ‘Eruption’ by Van Halen

One of the most complex songs on guitar, ‘Eruption’ is recorded at just under 2 minutes but Eddie Van Halen would play this live for more than 10 minutes. A great way for advanced guitarists to challenge themselves.

Where To Find More

There is something out there for every level of guitarist and every musical taste. These top 5s are just a sample of what’s really out there. Click for the best guitar tab sheet music collection at Musicnotes.com. Get shredding!