Snowfall Season 3 Returns to the Summer of 1984

FX’s drama Snowfall, co-created by the late director and executive producer John Singleton, returns to the summer of 1984 where crack cocaine is spreading like wildfire through South Central Los Angeles, continuing its path of destruction and changing the culture forever.

Snowfall Season 3 Premiere:

In the new season, police are waking up to the growing crack cocaine epidemic, and Sergeant Andre Wright has set his sights on budding Kingpin and next-door neighbor Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his people.

While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into LA doesn’t stop. To continue funding the war against communism in Central America, Teddy will need to find new routes into the United States using Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata and what’s left of the Villanueva family.

As the stakes and losses continue to mount, the players truly begin to understand the destructive force they have set in motion, forced to re-examine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward from here. Season 3 will begin streaming on Wednesday, July 10.

Snowfall season three begins on FX today (Wednesday, July 10), a year after series two aired on the network. Season three picks up on the story of Franklin Saint (played by Damson Idris) in 1984 as he builds up his drug trafficking network. Here’s what you need to know about the new series, including how many episodes there are in the latest season.

How many episodes are in Snowfall?

FX has revealed that Snowfall will have 10 episodes in the third series of the show. This follows the same pattern as both series one and two, which both had 10 episodes.

FX has revealed the first three episode titles as Protect and Swerve, The More You Make and Cash and Carry.US subscribers are able to watch episode one of series three on demand on the FXNOW app.

The remaining nine episodes will run weekly on Wednesdays on the network.

There has been no announcement so far about when the new series will be shown in the UK.BBC Two aired the first two series of the program in October 2017 and 2018 with the 10 episodes available on BBC iPlayer.

The third season could follow a pattern similar to this so that UK viewers can see the show in October 2019. British actor Damson Idris plays drug trafficker Franklin Saint, 19, in Snowfall.

Final Words

Franklin is the young drug trafficker who gets involved in the world of drugs when he starts selling crack cocaine. Last season he was found in prison and the third season will continue as of his release. Idris recently starred in the Black Mirror episode, Smithereens, alongside Andrew Scott of Fleabag and BlacKk Klansman star Topher Grace. He also starred in episodes of The Twilight Zone and Miranda. Notable credits include the British thriller City of Tiny Lights, Megan Leaves and The Commuter.