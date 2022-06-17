4 Smart Ways to Reduce Your Air Conditioning Costs This Summer

The summer is well underway and most parts of the western hemisphere, especially close to the equator, are experiencing high temperatures. Already there are signs that this summer is going to be one of those hotter ones that we remember for good and the bad years later. With half of June behind us, July, August, and September are going to bring scorching heat and long, sunny days. With that being the case people need all they can get in terms of refreshments and cooling down.

Now, depending on where you live, you could be limited to only a few meaningful solutions or have all that a person can want to thrive throughout summer without sweating it out too much (pun not intended). Those who live close to the sea, a river, a lake, or a creek can go out into the nature and cool off at the beach or bank and enjoy the nice weather. The same goes for people who live close to hills and mountains where there are forests that provide fresh air and natural shade. But what about those of us who live in towns and cities where there is not much natural shade and where concrete heats up to raise temperatures even more?

The only way for a modern family to survive the summer and have optimal, livable conditions inside of their homes is the air conditioning. The famed AC is the lifesaver for many when the weather starts to turn hotter. As summer arrives people are turning to their AC units to save them. Heat and humidity that comes along are not that great for many reasons and air conditioning is the perfect solution. However, it is a big strain on the electricity bill. The costs of running it each day can be high and families are usually looking to reduce them. If this is you, worry not as we have a solution for you. Actually, in this article, we offer you several smart ways to reduce your air conditioning costs this summer. Read on to find out more.

1. Maintenance and Repairs

A fully operational air conditioning unit is the most financially efficient one. It is a no brainer really as the same applies to any other type of gadget, electronic, or device. If it works as intended, it consumes only the power that it needs. For this reason, as well as to prolong the life of the AC and get more mileage out of it each season, you have to properly have it serviced, maintained, or repaired. If something seems to be off with your unit, call the professionals to carry an inspection and take a look. Even more important that repairs, mostly because it comes before it or at least it should, is maintenance.

It is a rule of thumb to have AC unites fully cleaned before each season so that it continues working as it should. The buildup of dust and bacteria from the constant air flow and humidity involved is not good for you and it left unmaintained for long it can hamper the capabilities of the AC. It will struggle to work and consume way more electricity that it needs without giving out the results. For more about air conditioning maintenance, repairs, servicing, and installation, especially if you live in or around Melbourne, Australia, make sure to check out https://cranbourneac.com.au/.

2. Close the Windows (and Doors)

The number one reason why AC units stay on for longer than they seemingly need to is because people who are present in the room fail to close the windows (and doors). Letting the cool air outside is counterproductive in many ways. Not only will you be flushing all of the AC’s efforts out of the drain, but you will be consuming more electricity to make up for it. This results in it working for longer than it really needs to giving you higher bills to pay and a hotter home to live in. Make it a rule of the household or the office to keep all the windows shut when the AC is running. Keep them closed even when you turn it off because it will still be warmer outside. If your home is spacious, with multiple rooms you spend time in and another floor above, know that one device cannot cool it all down. Therefore, think of ways in which you can limit the cool air escaping the room(s) the AC is supposed to help with. Doing so will make the time when it is on more effective and the space cooler for longer.

3. Avoid Peak Hours – Use Off-Peak Energy

This is not applicable everywhere in the same way, but most places have some sort of time of day when electricity is either cheaper or more expensive. You should know exactly when that time is for one reason, and that is to save money. Usually, the off-peak hours are when electricity is cheaper and in most countries this is between late night and early morning, from 11:30 PM to 6 AM for example. If you can, make sure your AC is running at these times for as long as possible. Similarly, during peak hours when power is more expensive, avoid having the AC run for long. Working around and with the right time of day can reduce your air conditioning costs this summer, and every subsequent summer too. If you are unsure when you can do this, ask your neighbors. It is public information since it helps everyone, from the families and the town to the main grid and the overall supply of electricity.

4. Use Shades and Shutters

Last but not least, we have to think logically and ask ourselves what the main cause for high temperatures inside the home are. Of course, it is the direct sunlight that comes in during the hottest hours of the day. Midday of the midsummer period are awful to deal with. The sun sits high in the sky and there is barely any shade. However, you do not need shade. You are indoors. The thing you must do to prevent your home from heating up is roll the shades and make full use of the shutters. Whatever you have covering your windows, use it. Depending on whether your home looks east or west, you will either have to cover the windows in the morning or the afternoon. In any case, the shade you make inside will allow you to use the AC less, reducing the costs.