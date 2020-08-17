Top 10 Slot Machines of 2020 from Global Gaming Expo

One of the most popular events that the avid gamblers look forward to is the Global Gaming Expo (G2E). This is the event where players get a glimpse of the new products hitting the casino market. If you enjoy playing slot machines, check the top 10 slot machines that you can look forward to wagering on very soon. We reviewed 10 best titles showcased at Global Gaming Expo for you.

1. Aristocrat’s Star Trek: The Next Generation

If you are familiar with the television series Star Trek and movie franchise, then you can’t miss out on the slot with the same name. It takes you to a futuristic world with all the characters from the show turning up as symbols. It comes with 3 rows, 5 reels, and 50 paylines with features like wild, scatter, re-spins, win multipliers during bonus rounds, and free spins. You can also find it on Free-slots-no-download.com site and read a full review on many other slots or just play free demo games. The graphics are high-end and go well with the futuristic theme.

● The Enterprise is the wild and replaces other icons to complete winning lines. Hit 5 of wilds on a payline to win 5000x the stake as jackpot prize.

● Re-spins are triggered whenever enemy ships attack at random during a round. You win up to 5 re-spins, and expanding wilds show up. The wins during the first round are multiplied by x1, and for every subsequent win, the multiplier increases and goes up to 5x.

● 15 free games are won by landing three Federation emblem icons on the middle reels.

2. Fortune Coin Boost by IGT

If you loved playing Fortune Coin from IGT, then you will be looking forward to trying the next one in this genre called Fortune Coin Boost. It comes with regular coins and the boosting coins option to help in increasing the wins. This title also has the oriental theme along with all Chinese lucky images as the symbols. It is played on 3 rows and 5 reels. The biggest attraction here is the jackpot prize that comes in 4 levels, mini, minor, major, and maxi.

Landing golden coins with red Chinese letters can offer credit boost, super credit boost, mega credit boost, or bonus credit to increase the wins. One or more of the golden coins on the reels will trigger the Fortune Coin feature. Hitting 3 or more of the Dragon images on the grid activates the free games. All the low valued 9 to A icons are removed from the gird during the extra spins. Also, the free games come with bonus boosts.

3. Jumanji 4D by IGT

This is another new slot by IGT based on the popular movie Jumanji. It comes with 6 reels and 4 rows and has a $4 maximum bet. It is loaded with many features to help in boosting the wins for the gambler. The Dice Feature can trigger a maximum of 5 Wilds to offer a big payout. The Wild Ape and Elephant round turns the icons into Wilds, and they cover most of the reels to offer a huge payout. The Wild No Animals feature gives you the chance to land 3 jackpot chances on the grid to open up a mini jackpot round. Here, you need to find 3 or more coins to reveal the prize. There are 5 jackpot levels waiting to be won. Land three bonus Jumanji icons to choose the Wheel Bonus or Free Games. The player gets to choose from any of 20, 10, or 5 free rounds with Wilds moving in different directions for each to reveal wins accordingly.

4. Crazy Money: Double Deluxe by Incredible Technologies

The big size of this video slot machine is sure to grab your attention when you visit a land-based casino. It is a progressive jackpot title with 4 jackpot options, mini, minor, major, and grand. The software developer’s incredible technologies have seen huge success in the Crazy Money, and the Crazy Money Deluxe titles, and hence have come out with the Double Deluxe machine this time. It is a 3-row and 5-reel slot with various denomination currencies as the symbols. Land 3 doubles deluxe icons on the reels to trigger a bonus. Spin the wheel on the left first to land any of the activated offers like free spins, bonus, jackpot, etc. Then, move on to the next wheel of fortune and spin to reveal money wins like 3x, 4x, 5x, and money values. If you trigger the bonus round, you should catch the bills on the screen to win money.

5. Willy Wonka: Everlasting Gobstopper from Scientific Games

This new 2020 title from Scientific Games comes on a Gamefield 2.0 cabinet. It has immersive gameplay and plenty of bonuses for the gamblers to see big wins. The most popular Willy Wonka Oompa Loompa feature shows up its head here as well. Here, you can enjoy bonus rounds that can let the reels loose and expand up to 8 positions higher. Land the Gobstoppers to win attractive credit rewards, including multipliers. Win the free spins or the Chocolate River pick bonus round by landing 5 or more of the Golden Eggs on the 4×6 slot. When you choose the pick bonus, the Gobstopper triggers the Slingshot round, where you should aim and hit the credits or multipliers on the screen to win rewards and prizes.

6. All Aboard: Piggy Pennies from Konami Gaming

This is yet another new progressive jackpot title from Konami you can play at popular physical casinos in 2020. It comes with 4 jackpot bonus options, mini, major, maxi, and mega. This 5-reel, 50-payline, and 3-row title has the most impressive All Aboard feature. This feature is activated when you land 6 of the train icons. This is a very special round as it can give you payouts after payouts over and again. For this, you should collect additional trains to win the coins on the board – land 3 of the coins to activate the 5 free games round. During the free rounds, the reels 2, 3, and 4 turn into one giant symbol. Retrigger this feature by landing 2 coins during these rounds.

7. Konami’s Silent Hill Return

The Silent Hill Return is a multi-level progressive jackpot title from Konami that has 5 jackpot levels, mini, major, mega, maxi, and supreme. The maximum allowed bet per spin is $10. A random image floats on the reels during the spins from bottom to top, and if the Silent Hill logo lands on it, then progressive feature or bonus game gets activated. In the bonus round, you gain 3 spins, and there are 20 tiles on the screen. Fill tiles with maximum bonus values and earn free spins. At the end of the extra rounds, all wins are totalled up and credited to your account.

8. Press Your Luck

Press Your Luck is another multi-level progressive jackpot machine to hit the casino floors in late 2020. It features 7 level jackpot wins that include mini, minor, major, mega, ultra, grand, and epic with a whopping jackpot prize. A cranky wild symbol shows up at random during the spins. You need to land as many wilds as possible during the spins to allow him to grow and to trigger the bonus feature. This guy comes with a multiplier option, and if he is part of the winning combo, then the win gets multiplied by the value he comes with. Once the bonus is triggered, you get to spin the wheel of fortune, and the landing option is your win. Your Luck bonus is another feature where you need to press the play button, and you need to fill up the board with all real values to unlock the whammies and win huge credits.

9. Gaming Arts Hamster Libre

This is a 5-reel, 3-row and 243-ways-to-win slot machine with the hamster characters seen wrestling in a ring screen above the base game screen. This screen lights up once you activate the Hamster feature bonus. During the feature, you see the hamster rolls to award you with a multiplier and a reel icon that turns into the Wild on the base screen. Land 3 wrestling bell icons to win the progressive feature. You need to choose matching bells to trigger one of three progressive jackpots. Land 3 or more of the bonus symbols to activate 10 free rounds, and this feature can be retriggered as well.

10. Gold Fish Frenzy by Scientific Games

This is a 3D video slot machine where you get to see the fish in bowls show up in three dimensions. It is reminiscent of the old school fishing arcade games you played in your childhood. Hit the Spin button after choosing the bet, and balls on the top of the screen will move. You need to press the red button to drop the ball, and if it falls in a bowl, you get the money that the bowl pays. The highest paying icon is the goldfish that is locked in a multigame.