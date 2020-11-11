These 7 Sleeping Habits are Damaging Your Look – 2020 Guide

There are a number of steps that we take to retain the glow of the skin and make it look healthy such as regular cleaning, wearing a sunscreen, maintaining a diet, etc. But have you stopped to consider that your skin might be undergoing potential damage because of your sleeping habits? If you haven’t already given it a thought, you can start doing it now. Not getting enough quality sleep can lead to conditions like skin inflammation, puffiness of eyes, skin ageing, appearance of wrinkles and fine line, dark circles, etc. We have therefore compiled a list of several harmful sleeping habits that are ruining the natural beauty of your skin.

#01 Managing your hair

There has been much debate on the topic of wearing your hair up versus wearing them down. There can be a lot of dead skin cells and dust trapped in your hair, which if allowed to meet your skin can cause irritation. Moreover, there is an increased risk of hair fall when you let your hair down. You should also be careful about not tying your hair too tightly as this can also potentially lead to hair damage. A lot of companies nowadays sell night sleeping caps made of silk or satin which can be placed above the hair to prevent hair loss and prevent contact with the face.

#02 Keeping the make-up on

Probably the worst thing that you can do to your skin is going to bed without removing your makeup. Allowing your make-up to stay overnight can lead to loss of moisture, accumulation of dead skin cells, and may lead to the prevention of natural exfoliation. While it may take only a few minutes to wash off the make-up, leaving it on may lead to clogging of skin pores which can result in sleeping acnes and blackheads popping all over the face. If washing your face is too much of an asking, we would even recommend keeping make-up wipes close to your bed for your convenience.

#03 Improper bedding material

There are a number of things that you need to consider while choosing the bedding material for yourself. Avoid fabrics that do not allow free flow of air and trap too much heat in them such as polyester and nylon. Instead go for fabrics like silk, cotton, and satin that is breathable and comfy on your skin. Not only does this prevent acnes and pimple but also gives protection against friction from rough surface of the fabrics.

#04 Your sleeping position

Most sleep experts agree that sleeping on your back is the best possible sleeping position due to benefits like improved digestion, reduced sinus buildup, better posture, etc. This sleeping position is therefore also best for your skin as there is no pressure on the skin and minimal chances of the skin coming in contact with the bedding. Sleeping on the side can however cause a lot of friction on the skin and may lead to wrinkles in the face and the torso. But the position where you lie on your stomach is by far the worst sleeping position as there is an added pressure on your face which can cause permanent wrinkles and fine lines.

#05 Not changing sheets and pillowcases

Your sheets and pillow covers can soon turn into graveyards for dead skin cells, cosmetic leftovers, oils, dirt, and other allergens. Not to mention all the germs and bacteria that reside on your bed that contribute towards causing rashes, skin irritations, sleep marks, pimples, etc. It thus becomes key to properly clean all the bedding on a regular basis to address the issue of sleeping and acne. Your regular mattress can also accumulate a lot of such components which is why you should top it with a feather mattress topper which is not only easier to clean but also provides increased comfort. To find the best feather mattress topper reviews, check here.

#06 Using alcohol as a sleep aid

A lot of people consider alcohol as a good sleep aid because of its ability to infuse dizziness which makes it easier for to doze off. However, studies in the past have shown how taking alcohol before retiring to bed can result in the disruption of the later part of someone’s sleep which is associated with REM sleep and memory consolidation. Alcohol is also responsible for causing dehydration of the skin and accelerated skin ageing. Effects like this make the wrinkles and pores of the skin look much more prominent than they actually are. One should therefore stay away not only from alcoholic beverages but also from caffeinated drinks and cigarettes as all of these items can cause stimulation and cause considerable damage to the skin.

#07 Skipping the moisturizer

It is never a good idea to retire to your bed without applying moisturizer on your skin. Letting the moisturizer stay on your skin overnight can help prevent dryness, combat acnes and wrinkles, and slower the process of skin ageing. Regular application of the correct moisturizer gives your skin a fresh and supple feel when you wake up the next morning. We would also recommend our readers to apply other similar skincare products such as a night eye cream, retinol, a lip moisturizer, etc., so that you can address each and every aspect of the face separately.

Bottom line:

With the rising trend of self-care and personal hygiene, people all over the world are becoming more aware about how a healthy lifestyle and good sleeping habits can affect our appearance. We hope that the tips mentioned above help you achieve the right quality of sleep and skin benefits.