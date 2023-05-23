Are Signage Consultants a Thing?

Signage plays a crucial role in communicating the story and identity of your company. Whether they are displayed outside your establishment, on your property, or within your building, signs serve an important purpose. They come in various sizes, but each one contributes to promoting your business effectively. The right signage has a significant impact on attracting and engaging your target audience.

However, as a busy business owner, you may not have the time or expertise to create and implement highly effective signage strategies on your own. This is where the expertise of signage consultants becomes invaluable. By working with a signage consultant, you can make well-informed decisions and benefit from their guidance in utilizing signs to their full potential.

Here are some things you need to know about why signage consultants are necessary to make your business succeed.

What are the job roles of a signage consultant?

A signage consultant plays a crucial role as a knowledgeable and supportive extension of your team, offering valuable guidance and expertise in all aspects related to signs.

One of the key responsibilities of a signage consultant is to assess your current sign usage and provide insights and recommendations for enhancements. They thoroughly evaluate your existing signs, considering factors such as visibility, effectiveness, and alignment with your brand image. Based on their analysis, they can suggest improvements and strategies to optimize your signage impact.

Moreover, a signage consultant assists you in selecting and designing new signs that align with your business goals and target audience. They consider various factors, such as location, demographics, and industry trends, to recommend the most appropriate sign options for your specific needs. By leveraging their knowledge of design principles, materials, and technologies, they help create visually appealing and impactful signs that effectively communicate your brand message.

Additionally, a signage consultant tracks the success of your new signage initiatives. They monitor and analyze key metrics, such as foot traffic, customer engagement, and brand recognition, to assess the effectiveness of the implemented signage strategies. This allows them to make data-driven adjustments and refinements, ensuring that your signage continues to contribute to the growth and success of your business.

By collaborating with signage consultants, you can ensure that your exterior and interior signs are thoughtfully designed, visually appealing, and strategically positioned to make a positive impact on your business and enhance the overall customer experience.

What signage types can they work on?

Signage consultants are well-equipped to handle a wide range of signage needs, both for interior and exterior applications. Let’s delve deeper into the types of signage they can assist with.

Photo by Etienne Girardet on Unsplash

Exterior Signs

Exterior signs play a crucial role in attracting the attention of potential customers as they pass by your business. Signage consultants can provide expert guidance on creating eye-catching and legible exterior signs that clearly convey your business’s message.

Some common types of exterior signage include:

Building Signs: These signs are affixed to the exterior of your building and serve as a prominent identifier for your business.

Monument Signs: Freestanding and typically positioned at the entrance of your property, monument signs make a lasting impression and help visitors locate your business easily.

Pylon Signs: These tall, freestanding signs are often used near roadways or highways to capture attention from a distance and direct traffic to your location.

Channel Letter Signs: Channel letter signs consist of individually formed letters that are often backlit, providing a visually appealing and professional look for your business.

Post and Panel Signs: These signs consist of a panel attached to posts and are commonly used for directional or informational purposes, guiding visitors to specific areas or facilities.

Electronic Message Boards: With dynamic displays, electronic message boards allow you to showcase changing messages, promotions, or important announcements to engage and inform your audience effectively.

Interior Signs

Interior signs are designed to enhance the customer experience within your business premises. Signage consultants can assist in creating visually appealing and functional interior signs that help visitors navigate your space and promote your products or services.

Common types of interior signage include:

Directional Signage: These signs provide clear guidance and instructions, ensuring visitors can easily find their way around your premises.

Wayfinding Signs: Wayfinding signs help customers navigate complex environments, such as large office buildings, shopping malls, or hospitals, by providing directional cues and information.

Banners: Banners are versatile and can be used to promote special offers, events, or seasonal campaigns within your business space.

Signage consultants can work with both architectural and digital signage options. Architectural signs encompass traditional non-digital signs made from various materials such as wood, metal, acrylic, or PVC. On the other hand, digital signs offer a more dynamic and interactive way to engage with customers, leveraging digital displays and technology to deliver messages effectively.

Takeaway

Having the right signage consultant by your side can significantly contribute to the growth and prosperity of your business. Signage consultants offer valuable expertise in evaluating your current signage, suggesting improvements, and assisting you in creating new signs that attract customers and drive sales.

If you’re seeking ways to enhance your business, it’s essential to find the ideal signage consultant who aligns with your specific requirements. This decision alone can have a profound impact on the overall success of your business.

