Showbox is a famous movie and TV show streaming app. The simple interface and more straightforward navigation are two reasons it outmatched other free streaming apps by a mile. It offers a host of features to the users without charging a premium subscription fee.

If you don’t have money to pay for premium membership of streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime, you can always bank on Showbox. However, recently users are complaining about Showbox not working on their phones.

Showbox allows you to stream the HD movies and TV shows by indexing torrent sources and sites for zero cost. You get access to a wide library of content without worrying about Ads and pop-ups.

Showbox is Down for Indefinite Time

There’s good and bad news for our readers. In essence, Showbox is shutting down, and it could be good news for those who are against the illegal distribution of copyright content. In contrast, those dependent on it can no longer use it as Showbox not working.

The big production houses and other powerful entities have pressured the founders and developers of Showbox to cease the operations. As per our sources, the lawsuit filed by a production house forced Cloudflare to reveal the names of people operating Showbox and its proxies and mirrors.

The websites which were promoting the app have been dragged to the court. That’s the reason suddenly many sites stopped supporting this app.

Alternatives of Showbox in 2020

We know you must be annoyed by Showbox not working, especially during the current times of COVID – 19 pandemics, as we are all stuck inside home. To solve your problem of Showbox, we have compiled a list of completely fine alternatives to Showbox.

Now, it was a popular app for sure but we can’t mourn its shutdown, it’s best to find an app that offers service of similar if not better quality.

Terrarium TV was the recent one to shut down before Showbox came on the radar. Both were similar apps. To experience the quality service, we have picked the best apps from the lot. We have judged them on the popularity amongst users and quality. We found them to be competitive as Showbox.

Following is a list of top 4 alternatives of Showbox:

Cinema APK

The first pick for this list is Cinema APK, it reached its top when Terrarium TV was shut down, and netizens were looking for a better alternative. Now, this app is best for streaming HD movies and shows. Your Android can install this app if you have a FireStick, FireStick 4K, and other devices it works well with them too.

It’s a complete remote-compatible app for movie buffs. Movie buffs will be pleased to know that this comes with an extensive library of movies and shows. Well, you can even find new content within a few minutes of the official release.

With the help of high-end scrapers, you can quickly get active links and stream it in HD, if you use Real-Debrid you get the best experience ever. Cinema APK certainly deserves to be on the top.

Titanium TV

The second choice for this list is Titanium TV, it’s a sibling of late Terrarium TV, both are similar in quality of streaming service and other features. If you know how Terrarium TV works on FireStick, you can be sure that this app works exactly like that.

With Showbox not working, this is the second-best alternative for its users. An impressive set of content, you get everything that’s latest – episodes to movies. Quality of streaming is impeccable and you can use Real Debrid on this app as well.

It’s remote-friendly, so you can enjoy Titanium TV for watching your favorite movies.

CatMouse APK

If you want a new app for streaming, the CatMouse APK app can be a friend for you. It’s new to the streaming market but managed to make its presence felt with excellent quality.

You get all new movies and shows as soon as they are released. But the real feature of CatMouse is that you get high-quality links for almost any content, you can find 1080p links easily.

If you want a paramount of experience, you can use a combo of Real Debrid and Trakt integration.

UnlockMyTV

The fourth option for this list is UnlockMyTV, just like CatMouse, this one is a new app. You can get the latest episodes of all your favorite TV shows and newly released movies. It has a clean interface, works fast, finds quality links quickly, and it’s easier to navigate the app.

You can enhance the experience with the Real Debrid and Trakt integration. UnlockMyTV can be a good alternative as Showbox not working anymore.

Final Words

Well, now that it’s settled why Showbox not working on your device, we can finally move onto some better alternatives. The top 4 choices are well known for the most excellent quality of streaming the offer.

You get everything you need – a vast library of movies and TV shows, all high-quality HD links, simple interface, and remote-support. You can use Real Debrid and Trakt integration for more fun. However, remember that we don’t promote illegal streaming at all. Do it at your discretion.