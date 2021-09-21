Finding It Hard to Gain Weight? Here’s What You Can Do to Shape Your Body

There is a ton of information online and on social media for tips and tricks on how to lose weight. But what about those of us who find it difficult to gain weight? Whether it is due to our lifestyles or our natural build, some of us are leaner than we would like to be and find it nearly impossible to gain weight in all the right places. Working out and eating in a caloric surplus can only do so much if your body simply does not allow you to hold on to the weight. In New York, several people have turned to the help of medical professionals to solve this issue through implants and surgical procedures. Before you stop reading because surgery is not your ideal solution, keep in mind that there are now a handful of non surgical options out there to help you put on some volume in the areas that lack the most and tone up the areas that are so hard to build at the gym. New York City is filled with medical spas that offer minimally invasive treatments to sculpt your body without having to go under the knife and MiracleFace MedSpa is one of the best known in NYC.

One of the most popular procedures at medical spas in New York is an injectable and non surgical butt lift. This minimally invasive procedure is called Sculptra BBL and involves the injection of a solution made up of Poly-L-lactic acid, which stimulates your own collagen production resulting in a larger backside in only 2 – 3 months. But cosmetic procedures are expensive, right? It is true that cosmetic procedures can become costly depending on your budget. That being said, if you are looking for a non surgical way to enhance certain parts of your body, Sculptra may be the right option for you. Depending on your budget and where you get your butt lift, the Sculptra cost in NYC may be more reasonable than you would think compared to the prices of other types of butt lifts.

If you are trying to avoid injectables all together, another option for body enhancement and muscle toning is EmSculpt. EmSculpt is a non-invasive procedure that involves an applicator that is placed on whichever muscle group you want to tone up, and contracts your muscles for you. The whole thing takes 30 minutes and usually requires 4 – 6 sessions for the best results.

Body sculpting treatments have become increasingly popular particularly in larger corporate based cities such as New York, as physical appearance can have a huge impact on professional advancements and personal life. In addition, social media and pop culture have created an image that many of us want to follow, that has set the standard for today’s beauty. That being said, cosmetic procedures are not meant to enforce unrealistic beauty standards, and pop culture and social media certainly should not be the primary reason to undergo any kind of procedure. Instead, they should be used to enhance your natural features and make subtle changes in areas that you personally consider a “problem area”. If you have always been on the leaner side and have had a difficult time gaining weight in your butt, for example, which has affected your self confidence, then there is nothing wrong with getting some assistance in reaching your goals and boosting your self esteem.

Overall, if you are interested in enhancing your body in a safe and effective way, Sculptra and EmSculpt may be your answer. You also do not necessarily have to be on the leaner side to get these procedures. Sculptra can be used on all shapes and sizes to grow your bootie and is generally preferred over more invasive procedures such as Brazilian Butt Lifts and butt implants, which involve weeks of down time and not to mention, time in surgery. If you plan on undergoing any of the above mentioned procedures, it is important to do your research and find the best clinic in your area. Even though both Sculptra and EmSculpt are minimally invasive procedures, the last thing you want is an inexperienced or unqualified practitioner. Cosmetic procedures are no joke and while the risks and side effects are minimal, they do happen if administered by someone who doesn’t know what they are doing. Do your research on the clinic, the practitioner, their qualifications, and take a look at before and after photos to see if you like their work. If you do, go in for a consultation before scheduling your appointment right away so you can discuss all your questions and concerns with them to ensure that you are being taken care of and feel comfortable at your clinic of choice.