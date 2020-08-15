How To Sew In Hair Extensions Yourself

There is no better way to change your look than to use hair extensions. But they’re also used to give a gal the much-needed confidence to get out and live a little.

Hair problems aren’t anything new in our society. A lot of people suffer from hair loss and various other disorders that the only help they can get is through wearing extensions or wigs.

But unlike a wig, hair extensions are much harder to sew. There is no sewing when it comes to wearing a wig, so that makes it a much-complicated process.

But, fortunately for you, we have just the guide for you. If you happened to be buying hair extensions but have no idea how to sew them in, then this is the article for you.

Preparation is Key

Before we begin, it’s important to mention a few things. Firstly, you need to buy the actual extensions. But not only that, you need to buy the wefts.

You really have two options to choose from when buying extension; real and synthetic. You should really think twice before you buy synthetic hair as it doesn’t really look that good.

Now that we’ve discussed important stuff that you need beforehand, it’s time to talk about sewing the extensions.

Step 1

You will need a few other tools if you are to successfully sew your new hair extensions. Presuming that they’ve arrived, the tools in question are a curve needle and a thread.

The first thing you do, after you’ve gotten everything, is to wash your hair and brush it nicely. You do this because you don’t want to sew in the wrong place.

Step 2

Now we have to do something about the hair that will make it easy for the wafts to connect with it. A brilliant and highly popular method is to do cornrows.

Whenever making cornrows, you don’t want them too thick or too bulgy. The ideal cornrow is thin so achieving can be easily done with little to no effort.

Step 3

Now it’s time to prepare the wafts and sew them into the cornrow. Because hair extensions come all in one, you’d want to cut them into smaller pieces so you can attach each piece to a single cornrow.

If you want to add more volume with each waft, then you can fold it in two and sew it that way.

Step 4

You don’t want the wafts to be visible, so you’re going to have to do a good job at hiding it.

A great way to do that would be to thread one of the sides and stitch at the front while leaving half an inch of space at the beginning of the cornrow.

You can pierce the cornrow using the curved needle and continue to do this as you go along the cornrow. When in the end, make a few stitches to keep it nice and secure.

Sewing isn’t that complicated but it does require proper knowledge on the subject if you are to do a good job. Doing a poor job will make the wafts visible for everyone to see.

There are ways to learn how to sew in hair extensions even if you’re a complete rookie. This is where courses come into play. By signing up for a course on how to sew hair extensions, you are learning how to be a pro even if you’ve never done it before.

Many hair extension courses, like the one from GlamLocks, offer extensive knowledge and working on real hair to get the kick of it.

Step 5

You finish off the sewing process by switching over to the next waft and next cornrow.

How To Take Care Of Your Look With the Hair Extensions On?

Since you’ll be making the hair extensions an important part of your look, you should look for ways to take care of them.

Much like any normal hair, even synthetic hair needs looking after. The first tip is to be careful when washing. Since you’ve sewed in the extensions, you can’t just go and pull the same way you wash your hair.

That’s because your real hair is fixated to your scalp and pulling it off is literary impossible. But the thread of the sew-in extension can always break if exposed to different conditions.

While it won’t do that while you go out in public, it could if you start pulling it and being rough with it.

This is why you should take extra care when washing your hair.

Also, a huge mistake would be to add shampoo onto the extensions themselves. The reason why this is a huge mistake is that it could damage them.

Another tip is to avoid using hot tools as they can burn the wafts and in some cases the synthetic hair. This is only the case if you’re buying from a terrible seller.

Also, avoid using too many hair products as that can lead to an eventual loss of life for the extensions.

The third tip has to do with sleeping. Namely, this one is really hard to avoid as any number of things could damage the extensions while sleeping.

But what we recommend you do is to brand the strands or wear a sleep cap.

You can even go out of your way and buy a satin pillowcase as satin is a great material that reduces friction.

The fourth tip has to do with swimming! While we all love to jump into a pool during a hot summer day, you should think twice before doing it.

Both saltwater and pool water are equally harmful to your wefts. The salt from the saltwater and chlorine from the pool can damage, corrode, and even erode the wafts.

So, a general tip would be to always wear a swimming cap.

And lastly, you have to think of a way to replenish natural nutrients to the wefts. Since the wefts don’t really get anything from our skin, you can use a conditioner as it works excellently.